New Report: Global EDiscovery Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The electronic discovery market grew at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2021-2027. With the advancement of the digital world and the availability of faster mass storage devices, electronic information and data has become a factor on which businesses are increasingly dependent. Reduce the maintenance cost of worldwide document and data production. This makes the challenges facing businesses in terms of the collection and storage of digital data used in litigation and regulatory processes. E-discovery solutions are being deployed to manage this electronic data.

Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Opentext, Nuix, IBM, Micro Focus, Catalyst Repository Systems, FTI Consulting, Inc., AccessData, ZyLAB, EPIQ, Fronteo, Conduent, Relativity, Logikcull, Advanced Discovery, CloudNine and Veritas among others.

EDiscovery Market: Segmentation

By Component

Services

Software

By Vertical

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Legal

Manufacturing

Others

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the EDiscovery Market.

The market share of the EDiscovery Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the EDiscovery Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the EDiscovery Market.

Key Questions Answered by EDiscovery Market Report

What was the EDiscovery Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of EDiscovery Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the EDiscovery Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

