New Report: Global Surgical Navigation Systems Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Surgical Navigation Systems market size was valued at USD 833.48 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. An increasing number of targeted disorders such as osteoarthritis, brain cancer, otolaryngology, and a growing geriatric population are expected to drive growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9.6% of men and 18% of women have various forms of arthritis. Osteoarthritis commonly affects the elderly population. Most people with osteoarthritis have difficulty moving and being unable to perform daily activities.

Fiagon GmbH, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Stryker, OMNI, Brainlab AG, Siemens Healthineers, CAScination AG, Scopis GmbH, DePuy Synthes, and Zimmer Biomet are some of the major market players. A few players hold a significant market share, owing to their extensive product portfolio and regional presence.

Surgical Navigation Systems Market: Segmentation

By Application

Neurosurgery Navigation Systems

Orthopedic Navigation Systems

ENT Navigation Systems

Spinal Navigation Systems

Dental Navigation Systems

By Technology

Optical

Electromagnetic (EM)

Hybrid

By Patient Care Setting

Hospitals

Physician Practices & Ambulatory Settings

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Surgical Navigation Systems Market.

The market share of the Surgical Navigation Systems Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Surgical Navigation Systems Market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Surgical Navigation Systems Market.

Key Questions Answered by Surgical Navigation Systems Market Report

What was the Surgical Navigation Systems Market size in 2019 and 2020; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

What will be the CAGR of Surgical Navigation Systems Market during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2021? How these segments are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027).

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the Surgical Navigation Systems Market was the market leader in 2020?

Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

