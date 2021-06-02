Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market to Register Stunning Growth | Players – Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC

The ‘Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market’ research report is latest addition by Data Bridge Market Research offers in-depth analysis of the industry size, share, major segments, and different geographic regions, forecast for the next seven years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and industry challenges.A comprehensive report gives details about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. The report endows with market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, their preferences for particular product and market demand and supply scenarios. Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging market report studies rising opportunities in the market and related influencing factors which are valuable for the businesses. It is an essential document for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player.

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1,579.33 million and grow at a CAGR of 4.11% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increased numbers of diagnostic procedures drives the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

BenevolentAI

OrCam

Babylon

Freenome Inc

Clarify Health Solutions

BioXcel Therapeutics

Ada Health GmbH

GNS Healthcare

Zebra Medical Vision Inc

Qventus Inc

IDx Technologies Inc

K Health

Prognos, Medopad Ltd

Viz.ai Inc

Voxel Technology

Renalytix AI plc

Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd.,

By Technology (Deep Learning, Computer Vision, NLP, Others)

By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services)

By Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud)

By Application (X-Ray, CT, MRI, Ultrasound, Molecular Imaging)

By Clinical Applications (Breast, Lung, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Liver, Prostate, Colon, Musculoskeletal, Others)

Artificial Intelligence in Medical Imaging Market Forecast: Sales, Revenue, Growth Rate Forecast (2021-2028) and Forecast by Regions, by Type, by Application

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to artificial intelligence in medical imaging market.

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market report are BenevolentAI, OrCam, Babylon, Freenome Inc., Clarify Health Solutions, BioXcel Therapeutics, Ada Health GmbH, GNS Healthcare, Zebra Medical Vision Inc., Qventus Inc, IDx Technologies Inc., K Health, Prognos, Medopad Ltd., Viz.ai Inc., Voxel Technology, Renalytix AI plc, Beijing Pushing Technology Co. Ltd., PAIGE, mPulse Mobile, Suki AI Inc., BERG LLC, Zealth Inc., OWKIN INC., and Your.MD Ltd. UK among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, offering, deployment type, application, clinical applications and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of technology, artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into deep learning, computer vision, NLP and others.

Based on offering, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on deployment type, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into X-ray, CT, MRI, ultrasound and molecular imaging.

Based on clinical application, the artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is segmented into breast, lung, neurology, cardiovascular, liver, prostate, colon, musculoskeletal and others.

The artificial intelligence in medical imaging market is also segmented on the basis of role of end-user into hospitals, clinics, research laboratories and others.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

