Medical Cannabis Market Analysis and Global Outlook 2021 to 2027

Medical cannabis market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 82.19 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 20.25% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing awareness about the advantages of cannabis is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players of the Medical Cannabis market are:

Canopy Growth Corporation

GW Pharmaceuticals plc

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria Medical Cannabis

MedReleaf Corp

CanniMed Ltd

United Cannabis

The Peace Naturals Project Inc

Medical Marijuana, Inc

BOL Pharma

Cresco Labs

Medical Cannabis Market Segmentation:

By Species (Cannabis Indica, Sativa, Hybrid), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Others)

By Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Vaporizers, Topicals, Others)

Research Methodology:

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Medical Cannabis Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Medical Cannabis Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Medical Cannabis market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and Market Size

Based on species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid.

Derivatives segment of the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and others.

The application segment of the medical cannabis market is divided into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers and others.

Based on route of administration, the medical cannabis market is bifurcated into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others.

Competitive Landscape and Medical Cannabis Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in the medical cannabis market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Aurora Cannabis., Aphria Medical Cannabis, MedReleaf Corp, CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis., The Peace Naturals Project Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, BOL Pharma, Cresco Labs, Cresco Labs, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Medical Cannabis Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

