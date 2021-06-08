Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026

The increased demand for commercial and military aircraft is propelling the growth of the market.

Market Size – USD 778.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – The rising middle-class population.

New York, Aug 13, 2019 – The global aerospace adhesives & sealants market is forecast to reach USD 1.14 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increased demand for commercial and military aircraft coupled with the rising population and their increasing disposable incomes will fuel the growth of the market.

The aerospace industry utilizes aircraft that need to function at peak performance levels in environments with extreme temperatures and pressures. Because of these constraints, aerospace technologies, materials, and tools must perform at high-level. Aerospace adhesives are used in aircraft construction as well as maintenance on a wide variety of aerospace parts, including panels, pipes, tools, and fixtures.

The key players in the market are highly investing in research of development of these technologies to innovate their adhesive formulations to meet the stringent specifications of the aerospace industry. Technologically advanced paste, liquid, or film adhesive and sealant systems facilitate improved durability, performance, weight savings, and fuel efficiency for aircraft, rotorcraft, satellite, and UAVs. The wide range of resins used in the adhesives and sealants consists of epoxies, polyurethanes, silicones, and polysulfide, among others.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the product types, sealants account for a larger market share of ~56% in the year 2018. The adhesives segment is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The products are further classified into reactive and non-reactive adhesives & sealants, which indicates the reaction of the adhesive to certain chemicals.

The epoxy resins account for the largest market share of ~35% in the year 2018. The silicone resins are anticipated to witness a higher CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The epoxy adhesives are suitable for a wide range of substrates, including plastic, metal, wood & wood products, glass & ceramic, and rubber. On the other hand, the silicone resins aircraft resist water and other chemicals and thus can be used for sealing gaskets and engines in the aerospace industry.

North America held the largest market share of ~30% in the year 2018, owing to the propelling aerospace and defense industry. The rising investments in research and development of adhesive technologies are responsible for some of the major developments in the consumer electronics market, which has positively impacted the overall market.

Key participants include Beacon Adhesives, 3M, Cytec-Solvay Group, Bostik (Arkema), Dowdupont, Delo Industrial Adhesives, General Sealants, Dymax Corporation, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Hexcel Corporation, Hernon Manufacturing, Hylomar Limited, Huntsman Corporation, L&L Products, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Master Bond, Lord Corporation, Permabond, Parson Adhesives, Scigrip Adhesives, PPG, The Reynolds Company, Sika, and Uniseal, among others.

The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.

Request A Free Sample : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1706

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global aerospace adhesives & sealants market on the basis of product type, aircraft type, resin type, technology, end-user, aviation industry, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Adhesive Reactive Non-reactive

Sealant Reactive Non-reactive



Aircraft Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Single Aisle

Regional Jets

Small Wide Body

Medium Wide Body

Large Wide Body

Resin Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Epoxy

Silicon

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Solvent-based

Water-based

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Maintenance Repair and Operations (MRO)

Aviation Industry Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

General

Commercial

Military

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)