Digital Advertising Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players Tencent, Twitter, Applovin, Baidu, Facebook

Europe digital advertising market accounted for $71.7 billion in 2019 and will grow by a revised CAGR of 7.49% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for digital marketing amid COVID-19 pandemic in the region.

Based on platform, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Mobile Ad

• In-APP

• Mobile Web

Desktop Ad

Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

Digital Display Ad

• Programmatic Transactions

• Non-programmatic Transactions

Internet Paid Search

Social Media

Online Video

Others

Based on industrial vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

• Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

• Telecommunication IT Sector

• Travel Industry

• Healthcare Sector

• Manufacturing & Supply Chain

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy, Power, and Utilities

• Other Industries

Strategic Points Covered in Europe Digital Advertising Market Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction, the basic information of the Europe Digital Advertising Market & product overview

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope of the Digital Advertising market

Chapter 3: Digital Advertising Market Dynamics- driving growth factors, disruptive forces, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities

Chapter 4: Digital Advertising Market Factor Analysis, Value Chain, PESTEL & PORTER Model, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 5: Digital Advertising Player Analysis; Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, Strategic Group Analysis, Perpetual Mapping, BCG Matrix & Detailed Company Profile

Chapter 6: Displaying Market Revenue Size by Type, application /vertical or end users, other Segments (2016-2026)

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by countries further broken down by countries (2016-2026)

Chapter 8: Research Methodology

Chapter 9: Data Source

…….

Major Highlights of Digital AdvertisingCompetitive Landscape

The company profile section analyses the company’s operational structure, major products and services offering, geographic footprints and subsidiaries, key management executives and their biographies along with major and closest peer competitors.

Understand and respond to Europe Digital Advertising Market competitors; business strategies, and capitalize on strength and weakness with SWOT analysis.

Latest developments of players and track findings and outcome following development.

Potential investments and merger & acquisition targets set by giants, with detailed insight into the company’s strategic & top-line and bottom-line performance.

Highlighting key financial ratio and metrics of public and private companies that include the revenue trends, growth margins, liquidity and leverage and efficiency ratios.

To add value to product and services; Digital Advertising research comprises of valuable measures showing distinguishable traits/features that influence end user’s behaviour and demand metrics.

