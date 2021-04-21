Global Automotive Glass Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026 by Type, by Application, by Material, by Vehicle and by Region.

Maximize Market Research has published the “Global Automotive Glass Market Report 2021”, which has covered the comprehensive analysis of market by different segment as well as demand & supply study and gaps between the same by region. The report gives an exclusive insights in key players by region with competitive landscape of the market. The market share in the industry is given by key players, which helps user of the report to understand the market structure at glance.

Key players in the industry are profiled in the report that give strategic insights of the companies with their top line and plans of expansion in near tern with M&A policies. Profiles of companies will help user to understand the most revenue generating segments for the companies including products, region.



Global Automotive Glass Market was valued US$16.95 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.

The report has covered the market dynamics including demand drivers, restraints and opportunities by region. External factors and internal factors of companies affecting the growth of the companies and ultimately adding the total market are analysed in the report.

Global Automotive Glass Market Key Competitors: The major players covered in the Automotive Glass market report are

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Type

• Laminated

• Tempered

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Application

• Windshield

• Sidelite

• Backlite

• Rear Quarter Glass

• Side & Rear-View Mirrors

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Material

• IR-PVB

• Metal Coated

• Tinted

Global Automotive Glass Market: By Vehicle

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Glass Market: By region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Player analyzed Global Automotive Glass Market in the Report:

• Dura Automotive Systems

• Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

• Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.

• Samvardhana Motherson

• Webasto

• Gentex Corporation

• Pilkington Glass

• PPG Industries

• Corning

• Shenzhen Benson Automobile Glass Co., Ltd.

• Central Glass Co., Ltd.

• Glas Trösch Holding AG

• LKQ Corporation

• Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Magna International Inc.

• Vitro, S.A.B. de C.V.

• Guardian Industries Corporation

Automotive Glass Market report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

