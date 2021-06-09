Sports Turf Market Latest Research, Industry Analysis, Driver, Trends, Business Overview, Key Value, Demand and Forecast 2021-2027

“ (India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Sports Turf Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sports Turf in global, including the following market information:, Global Sports Turf Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Sports Turf Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K sqm), Global top five Sports Turf companies in 2020 (%)

The global Sports Turf market was valued at 1862.2 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2431 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Sports Turf manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Sports Turf Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm), Global Sports Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), PE Sports Turf, PP Sports Turf, Nylon Sports Turf, Others

Global Sports Turf Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm), Global Sports Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Football Stadium, Baseball Stadium, Tennis & Paddle Stadium, Multisport Stadium, American Football, Others

Global Sports Turf Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K sqm), Global Sports Turf Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Sports Turf revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Sports Turf revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Sports Turf sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K sqm), Key companies Sports Turf sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Shaw Sports Turf, Ten Cate, Hellas Construction, FieldTurf, SportGroup Holding, ACT USA Sports, Controlled Products, Sprinturf, CoCreation Grass, Domo Sports Grass, TurfStore, Global Syn-Turf, Inc., DowDuPont, Challenger Industires, Mondo S.p.A., Polytan GmbH, Sports Field Holdings, Taishan, ForestGrass,

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports



Chapter Two: Global Sports Turf Overall Market Size



Chapter Three: Company Landscape



Chapter Four: Sights by Product



Chapter Five: Sights by Application



Chapter Six: Sights by Region



Chapter Seven: Manufacturers & Brands Profiles



Chapter Eight: Global Sports Turf Production Capacity, Analysis



8.1 Global Sports Turf Production Capacity, 2016-2027



8.2 Sports Turf Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in Global Market



8.3 Global Sports Turf Production by Region



Chapter Nine: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints



9.1 Market Opportunities & Trends



9.2 Market Drivers



9.3 Market Restraints



Chapter Ten: Sports Turf Supply Chain Analysis



10.1 Sports Turf Industry Value Chain



10.2 Sports Turf Upstream Market



10.3 Sports Turf Downstream and Clients



10.4 Marketing Channels Analysis



10.4.1 Marketing Channels



10.4.2 Sports Turf Distributors and Sales Agents in Global



Chapter Eleven: Conclusion



Chapter Twelve: Appendix



12.1 Note



12.2 Examples of Clients



12.3 Disclaimer



</s

List of Table and Figure

Table 1. Key Players of Sports Turf in Global Market



Table 2. Top Sports Turf Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)



Table 3. Global Sports Turf Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 4. Global Sports Turf Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 5. Global Sports Turf Sales by Companies, (K sqm), 2016-2021



Table 6. Global Sports Turf Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021



Table 7. Key Manufacturers Sports Turf Price (2016-2021) & (USD/sqm)



Table 8. Global Manufacturers Sports Turf Product Type



Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Sports Turf Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sports Turf Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share



Table 11. By Type Global Sports Turf Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 12. By Type – Global Sports Turf Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 13. By Type – Global Sports Turf Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 14. By Type – Global Sports Turf Sales (K sqm), 2016-2021



Table 15. By Type – Global Sports Turf Sales (K sqm), 2022-2027



Table 16. By Application Global Sports Turf Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 17. By Application – Global Sports Turf Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 18. By Application – Global Sports Turf Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 19. By Application – Global Sports Turf Sales (K sqm), 2016-2021



Table 20. By Application – Global Sports Turf Sales (K sqm), 2022-2027



Table 21. By Region Global Sports Turf Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027



Table 22. By Region – Global Sports Turf Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021



Table 23. By Region – Global Sports Turf Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027



Table 24. By Region – Global Sports Turf Sales (K sqm), 2016-2021

continued…

