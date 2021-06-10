Automotive Brake Drum Market 2021 Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2027

“ (India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Automotive Brake Drum Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Brake Drum in global, including the following market information:, Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT), Global top five Automotive Brake Drum companies in 2020 (%)

The global Automotive Brake Drum market was valued at 2312.6 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2303.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of -0.1% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Automotive Brake Drum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Automotive Brake Drum Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Investment Casting, Sand Casting, Die Casting

Global Automotive Brake Drum Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Commercial Vehicle, Passenger Vehicle

Global Automotive Brake Drum Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Automotive Brake Drum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Automotive Brake Drum revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Automotive Brake Drum revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Automotive Brake Drum sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT), Key companies Automotive Brake Drum sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Continental, Tenneco(Federal-Mogul), STEMCO, TRW, Aisin Takaoka, BPW, Brembo, Meritor, Accuride Wheel End Solutions, Sharp Group, Bendix, ACDelco, Webb, LPR, Centric, SJ, Brake Parts Inc, Dura Brake, Longji Machinery, Hongma, Fubang V-Ti, Winhere, AIRUI, JAC, Laizhou Sanli, Xiangyang Juxin,

