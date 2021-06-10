You are Here
Anthranilic Acid Market Size 2021 by Product, Revenue, Price, Industry Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report by TMI

width=1000(India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Anthranilic Acid Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anthranilic Acid in global, including the following market information:, Global Anthranilic Acid Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global Anthranilic Acid Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT), Global top five Anthranilic Acid companies in 2020 (%)

The global Anthranilic Acid market was valued at 128.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 136.9 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.5% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the Anthranilic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global Anthranilic Acid Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Anthranilic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade

Global Anthranilic Acid Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Anthranilic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Dye Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Other Industry

Global Anthranilic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT), Global Anthranilic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies Anthranilic Acid revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies Anthranilic Acid revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies Anthranilic Acid sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT), Key companies Anthranilic Acid sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Xiangli Chemical, New Sunlion Chemical, Shandong Wochi Chemicals, Shandong Taihong New Material Technology, Dongying Xinfeng Chemical, Shandong Co-Strength Chemicals, Dongying Kexin Chemical, Mitsuboshi Chemical, Ambernath Organics,

