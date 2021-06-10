GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast to 2027

“ (India, Maharashtra, Pune)”Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market

This report contains market size and forecasts of GABA (CAS 56-12-2) in global, including the following market information:, Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT), Global top five GABA (CAS 56-12-2) companies in 2020 (%)

The global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) market was valued at 97.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 132.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period., Research has surveyed the GABA (CAS 56-12-2) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:, Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT), Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Biological Fermentation, Chemical Synthesis

Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT), Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), Pharmaceuticals & Food, Animal Feeds, Plants Growth Promoter, Others

Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT), Global GABA (CAS 56-12-2) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,

Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Key companies GABA (CAS 56-12-2) revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Key companies GABA (CAS 56-12-2) revenues share in global market, 2020 (%), Key companies GABA (CAS 56-12-2) sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT), Key companies GABA (CAS 56-12-2) sales share in global market, 2020 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:, Pharma Foods International, Kyowa Hakko, Sekisui Chemical, Zhejiang YiWan Biolabs, Shanghai Richen, Guangdong Luckerkong Biotech, Tianjin Shijitianlong Biotech, Ningxiang Jiayuan Biology Technology, Zhejiang Tianrui Chemical, Taizhou Xinyou Pharmaceutical & Chemical, Bloomage Biotechnology Corporation Limited, Bornsun Bioengineering, Luoyang Huarong, Anhui Xinnuobei, Hefei Maikeluo Biological Engineering, Hangzhou Viablife Biotech, Guangxi Hanhe Biotech,

