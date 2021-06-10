“At the beginning of 2020, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) industries have also been greatly affected.
In the past few years, the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market experienced a growth of 0.0927275046973, the global market size of Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) reached 1075.0 million $ in 2020, of what is about 690.0 million $ in 2015.
From 2015 to 2019, the growth rate of global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size was in the range of xxx%. At the end of 2019, COVID-19 began to erupt in China, Due to the huge decrease of global economy; we forecast the growth rate of global economy will show a decrease of about 4%, due to this reason, Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size in 2020 will be 1075.0 with a growth rate of xxx%. This is xxx percentage points lower than in previous years.
As of the date of the report, there have been more than 20 million confirmed cases of CVOID-19 worldwide, and the epidemic has not been effectively controlled. Therefore, we predict that the global epidemic will be basically controlled by the end of 2020 and the global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size will reach 2240.0 million $ in 2025, with a CAGR of xxx% between 2020-2025.,
NOTE: Our report does take into account the impact of coronavirus pandemic and dedicates qualitative as well as quantitative sections of information within the report that emphasizes the impact of COVID-19.
As this pandemic is ongoing and leading to dynamic shifts in stocks and businesses worldwide, we take into account the current condition and forecast the market data taking into consideration the micro and macroeconomic factors that will be affected by the pandemic.
