India Chocolate Market 2021-2026; Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Demand and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Chocolate Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the India chocolate market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Chocolate refers to a consumable food product that is available in the market in various forms, such as blocks, cubes and molten. It is obtained by roasting cacao seeds that are found in the pods of the Theobroma cacao trees. Widely available in milk, white and dark variants, it is commonly characterized by a brown color and a sweet taste. It is a rich source of numerous alkaloids, such as phenethylamine, caffeine, theobromine and flavonoids. As a result, it is used as a flavoring ingredient in the preparation of various food products, including cake, cookies, brownies, milkshakes, pudding and ice creams.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India chocolate market is primarily driven by the growing awareness regarding the numerous health benefits of dark chocolate. Cocoa-rich dark chocolates are a good source of antioxidants that comprise soluble fibers and bioactive compounds. Their regular consumption in moderation is often associated with improving brain function, lowering blood pressure levels and reducing the chances of developing cardiac diseases. This, along with the inflating disposable incomes of the masses and the shifting spending patterns of individuals, is providing a thrust to the market.

The escalating sales of chocolates are further being supported by the large demographic of young people in the country. The market is also driven by the significant growth in the food and beverages sector in India, where chocolate is widely employed as a crucial ingredient. Coupled with the increasing popularity of western dishes and desserts in the country and the rapid expansion of organized online and offline retail sectors, this is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. The rising popularity of chocolates as festive gifts and the easy availability of sugar- and gluten-free variants are some of the other factors driving the market growth further in the country.

India Chocolate Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India chocolate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Nestle India Limited

Surya Food & Agro Ltd.

Mondelez India Foods Private Limited

ITC Limited

Hershey India Private Limited

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

Ferrero India Private Limited

Global Consumer Products Private Limited

Mars International India Private Limited

Lotus Chocolate Company Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India chocolate market on the basis of region, type, product form, packaging type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Region North India East India West and Central India South India

Market Breakup by Type Milk Chocolate Dark Chocolate White Chocolate

Market Breakup by Product Form Moulded Countline Others

Market Breakup by Packaging Type Pouches and Bags Boxed Chocolate Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Retail Sales Institutional Sales



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

