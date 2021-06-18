Automotive Clutch Market 2021-2026; Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Industry Demand and Opportunities

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automotive Clutch Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global automotive clutch market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

An automotive clutch is a device that is utilized for the engagement and disengagement of power transmission from the driving shaft to the driven shaft. The function of the clutch is to connect the two rotating shafts present in vehicles, lock them together and spin at the same speed or to decouple them and spin at different speeds. The manufacturing of a clutch requires the use of numerous friction materials, which offer strength and resistance while ensuring a smooth engagement of gears. Some of the major components present in the assembly of the device are clutch disc, flywheel, and pressure plate and release system. Automotive clutches are crucial in preventing transmission overload and significantly reduce the impact of torsional vibration in an automobile, thereby offering an overall smooth experience to the drivers.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The automotive clutch market is primarily driven by the thriving automotive industry. Rapid urbanization, improving living standards and the inflating purchasing power of consumers have resulted in the bourgeoning sales of automobiles. Since automotive clutches form an indispensable part of automobiles’ mechanisms, significant growth in the industry is consequently providing an impetus to the market growth. Moreover, the growing preference for electric vehicles (EVs) and semi-automatic or fully automatic transmission systems in automobiles is expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, enhanced research and development (R&D) activities by the manufacturers to improve the efficiency of the advanced models are expected to impact the market favorably. For instance, dual-clutch transmission is gaining widespread preference as it enables quicker and smoother gear transition.

Automotive Clutch Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the automotive clutch market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

WABCO

AMS Automotive

APLS Automotive Industries

Jatco

Allison Transmission

Aisin Seiki

Magneti Marelli

Schaeffler Group

ZF Friedrichshafen

BorgWarner

Valeo

Eaton Corporation

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global automotive clutch market on the basis of vehicle type, transmission type, clutch type, clutch disk/plate size, distribution channel, material type and region.

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicles Commercial Vehicles

Market Breakup by Transmission Type: Manual Transmission Automatic Transmission Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Others

Market Breakup by Clutch Type: Friction Clutch Dog Clutch Hydraulic Clutch Others

Market Breakup by Clutch Disk/Plate Size: Below 9 Inches 9 Inches to 10 Inches 10 Inches to 11 Inches 11 Inches and Above

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel: Aftermarket OEM

Market Breakup by Material Type: Ceramic Organic Others

Market Breakup by Region: Asia Pacific Europe North America Middle East and Africa Latin America



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

