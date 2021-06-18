Cloud Encryption Technology Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

Cloud Encryption Technology Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud encryption technology is a service provided by the cloud storage providers which consist of an encryption algorithm through which the data is transformed and stored in the storage cloud. Cloud encryption is somewhat different than the in-house encryption technology, in this; the customer has to learn about the provider’s policies and encryption management.

Scope of the Report

Comprehensive research methodology of the market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Insights about market determinants.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Cloud Encryption Technology Market- Segmentation

By Service Models

Software-as-a-Service

Infrastructure-as-a-Service

Platform as-a-Service

By End-User

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Utilities

Retail

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Cloud Encryption Technology Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Company Profiles

CipherCloud, Inc.

Gemalto N.V.

HyTrust, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Netskope, Inc.

