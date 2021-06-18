Cloud Encryption Technology Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

Cloud Encryption Technology Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Cloud encryption technology is a service provided by the cloud storage providers which consist of an encryption algorithm through which the data is transformed and stored in the storage cloud. Cloud encryption is somewhat different than the in-house encryption technology, in this; the customer has to learn about the provider’s policies and encryption management.
Cloud Encryption Technology Market- Segmentation
By Service Models
- Software-as-a-Service
- Infrastructure-as-a-Service
- Platform as-a-Service
By End-User
- Healthcare
- Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
- Telecom & IT
- Government & Public Utilities
- Retail
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Cloud Encryption Technology Market– Segment by Region
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Company Profiles
- CipherCloud, Inc.
- Gemalto N.V.
- HyTrust, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Netskope, Inc.
