Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2027

Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Product lifecycle management software is a tool which is used to manage the data related to the product throughout its lifecycle starting from its conceptualization, manufacturing to its disposal. Cloud-based PLM helps in managing the lifecycle of the product effectively and efficiently.
Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market- Segmentation
By Application
- Customer Management
- Compliance Management
- Portfolio Management
- Product Data Management
- Collaborative Design & Engineering
- Others
By End-User
- Healthcare & Life Science
- Energy & Utilities
- Automotive & Transportation
- Semiconductor & Electronics
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Cloud-Based Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market– Segment by Region
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Company Profiles
- Dassault Systems SE
- Siemens AG
- PTC Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
