Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global electronic health records (EHR) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key companies across the globe are highly inclined towards the adoption of different growth strategies including capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, new product launch, and product innovation to remain competitive in the marketplace. For instance, in April 2021, Cerner Corp. had acquired Kantar Health, for approximately $375 million. This acquisition had combined Cerner’s collection of real-world data & technology and Kantar’s life sciences expertise and driven innovation in life sciences research and improved patient outcomes across the globe. Besides, in March 2021, athenahealth has announced the launch of athenaOne Medical solution, an EHR coding solution that could mitigate clinician coding-related work and ultimately reduce clinician burnout.
In November 2020, CompuGroup Medical (CGM), a healthcare practice management software solution provider, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% shares of eMDs, an EHR and practice management solutions provider. The acquisition was done for around $240 million. In addition, eMDs, Inc., has acquired Aprima Medical Software, a provider of electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) software. Thus, the technology of eMDs and Aprima Medical solution, both offered a powerful and comprehensive portfolio of solutions to CompuGroup Medical.
Apart from it, in October 2020, Epic Systems has announced the launch of Epic EHR solutions for more than no countries and many states that wanted to implement the EHR systems between the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the new product launches, innovations in products, mergers and acquisition, partnerships, and collaboration done by the major players is to fuel the growth of the EHR market during the forecast period.
Market Coverage
- The market number available for – 2020-2027
- Base year- 2020
- Forecast period- 2021-2027
Segment Covered-
- By Installation
- By End-User
- By Business Size
- By Deployment
Regions Covered-
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Competitive Landscape- Cerner corp., Epic system corp., Allscripts Healthcare LLC, NXGN Management, LLC, GE Healthcare, eClinicalworks, LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., among others.
Global EHR Market Report Segment
By Installation
- Web-Based
- Client Based
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Physician Offices
- Ambulatory Services
- Laboratory and Diagnosis Centers
Regional Analysis
North America
- United States
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Rest oF APAC
Rest of The World
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Company Profiles
- Allscripts Healthcare, LLC
- AdvancedMD, Inc
- athenahealth, Inc.
- Canon Medical Systems Corp.
- Cerner Corp.
- CompuGroup Medical (CGM)
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
- CureMD Healthcare
- eClinicalWorks, LLC
- Epic Systems Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Greenway Health, LLC
- McKesson Corp.
- Medical Information Technology, Inc.
- Meditab Software Inc.,
- NXGN Management, LLC
- Optum, Inc (Picis Inc)
- Platinum System CR Corp
- Practice Fusion, Inc.
- T-System Inc.
For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @
