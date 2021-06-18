Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global electronic health records (EHR) market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period (2021-2027). The key companies across the globe are highly inclined towards the adoption of different growth strategies including capacity expansion, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansion, new product launch, and product innovation to remain competitive in the marketplace. For instance, in April 2021, Cerner Corp. had acquired Kantar Health, for approximately $375 million. This acquisition had combined Cerner’s collection of real-world data & technology and Kantar’s life sciences expertise and driven innovation in life sciences research and improved patient outcomes across the globe. Besides, in March 2021, athenahealth has announced the launch of athenaOne Medical solution, an EHR coding solution that could mitigate clinician coding-related work and ultimately reduce clinician burnout.

In November 2020, CompuGroup Medical (CGM), a healthcare practice management software solution provider, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% shares of eMDs, an EHR and practice management solutions provider. The acquisition was done for around $240 million. In addition, eMDs, Inc., has acquired Aprima Medical Software, a provider of electronic health record (EHR) and practice management (PM) software. Thus, the technology of eMDs and Aprima Medical solution, both offered a powerful and comprehensive portfolio of solutions to CompuGroup Medical.

Apart from it, in October 2020, Epic Systems has announced the launch of Epic EHR solutions for more than no countries and many states that wanted to implement the EHR systems between the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the new product launches, innovations in products, mergers and acquisition, partnerships, and collaboration done by the major players is to fuel the growth of the EHR market during the forecast period.

Market Coverage

The market number available for – 2020-2027

Base year- 2020

Forecast period- 2021-2027

Segment Covered-

By Installation

By End-User

By Business Size

By Deployment

Regions Covered-

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape- Cerner corp., Epic system corp., Allscripts Healthcare LLC, NXGN Management, LLC, GE Healthcare, eClinicalworks, LLC, Athenahealth, Inc., among others.

Global EHR Market Report Segment

By Installation

Web-Based

Client Based

By End-User

Hospitals

Physician Offices

Ambulatory Services

Laboratory and Diagnosis Centers

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest oF APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

AdvancedMD, Inc

athenahealth, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Cerner Corp.

CompuGroup Medical (CGM)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

eClinicalWorks, LLC

Epic Systems Corp.

General Electric Co.

Greenway Health, LLC

McKesson Corp.

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Meditab Software Inc.,

NXGN Management, LLC

Optum, Inc (Picis Inc)

Platinum System CR Corp

Practice Fusion, Inc.

T-System Inc.

For More Customized Data, Request for Report Customization @

