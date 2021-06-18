Diagnostic Biomarker Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2021-2027

Diagnostic biomarkers are referred to a biological parameter that assists in the diagnosis of a disease. The diagnostic biomarker is used in many ways such as to assess an individual’s chances of developing diseases; some are utilized for detection of any diseases at initial stages that is for screening and identification. The global diagnostic biomarker market is estimated to exhibit considerable growth rate during the forecast period.
Diagnostic Biomarker Market- Segmentation
By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Nephrology
- Other
By Diagnostic Technique
- Elisa
- Colorimetric Assay
- Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry
- Particle-Enhanced Turbidimetric Immunoassay
- Other
Diagnostic Biomarker Market– Segment by Region
- North America Market Size and/or Volume
- Europe Market Size and/or Volume
- Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
- Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
Company Profiles
- Abbott Diagnostics Inc.
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Nanostring Technologies Inc
- Inova Diagnostic Inc.
- Exact Sciences Corp.
- Astute Medical Inc.
