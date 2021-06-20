Intelligent Agriculture is the practice of producing food and medicine in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures (such as in a skyscraper, used warehouse, or shipping container).

The report offers detailed coverage of Intelligent Agriculture industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Intelligent Agriculture by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.