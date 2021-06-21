India Dietary Supplements Market Size, Trends, Demand, Leading Companies, Growth and Forecast Till 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Dietary Supplements Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India dietary supplements market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 18% during 2021-2026. Dietary supplements are external food products that fulfill the essential nutritional requirements in the human body. They contain minerals, vitamins, enzymes, amino acids and herbs and are available in the form of tablets, capsules, soft gels, powders, drinks, and energy bars. Dietary supplements are consumed to boost the immune system against diseases, as well as detoxify the body.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The India dietary supplements market is primarily driven by the growing consciousness among the masses regarding personal health and wellbeing. The increasing disposable income of individuals is also facilitating the consumption of dietary supplements to meet their daily nutritional requirements. Besides this, due to rapid urbanization, people are leading fast-paced lifestyles and hectic work schedules. This has resulted in an increased dependency on dietary supplements. Apart from this, the occurrence of lifestyle diseases, including cardiovascular problems, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, obesity, and blood pressure, is also escalating the sales of dietary supplements in the country. Moreover, the rising geriatric population has led to an increasing interest in preventive healthcare. Furthermore, there has been a growing number of fitness centers, health clubs, and gymnasiums that promote the use of dietary supplements as a way of managing weight and fulfilling their nutritional gaps.

India Dietary Supplements Market 2021-2026 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India dietary supplements market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott India Limited

Patanjali Ayurved Limited

Amway India Enterprises Private Limited

Herbalife International India Private Limited

Dabur India Limited

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Limited

Danone Nutricia International Private Limited

Kraft Heinz India Private Limited

Himalaya Drug Company

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India dietary supplements market on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel, application, end use and region.

Market Breakup by Product Type Vitamin and Mineral Dietary Supplements Herbal Dietary Supplements Protein Dietary Supplements Others

Market Breakup by Form Tablets Capsules Powder Liquid Soft Gels Gel Caps

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel Pharmacies and Drug Stores Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Online Sales Others

Market Breakup by Application Additional Supplements Medicinal Supplement Sports Nutrition

Market Breakup by End Use Infant Children Adults Pregnant Women Old-Aged

Market Breakup by Region North India East India West and Central India South India



Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

