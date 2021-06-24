Hiking Socks Market 2021: Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depth Qualitative Insights (2021-2027) | Darn Tough, Smartwool, REI Co-op

“

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Darn Tough, Smartwool, REI Co-op, Farm to Feet, Feetures, Icebreaker, Stance Forester Pass, Injinji, Patagonia, Sockwell, Balega, Wrightsock, Wigwam

By Types:

No Cushioning & Ultralight Cushion Type

Light Cushioning Type

Medium Cushioning Type

Heavy Cushioning Type



By Applications:

Online Sales

Offline Sales







Table of Contents:

1 Hiking Socks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hiking Socks

1.2 Hiking Socks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hiking Socks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 No Cushioning & Ultralight Cushion Type

1.2.3 Light Cushioning Type

1.2.4 Medium Cushioning Type

1.2.5 Heavy Cushioning Type

1.3 Hiking Socks Segment by Sales Channels

1.3.1 Global Hiking Socks Sales Comparison by Sales Channels: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Sales

1.4 Global Hiking Socks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Hiking Socks Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Hiking Socks Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Hiking Socks Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Hiking Socks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hiking Socks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hiking Socks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Hiking Socks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Hiking Socks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Hiking Socks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hiking Socks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Hiking Socks Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Hiking Socks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Hiking Socks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Hiking Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Hiking Socks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Hiking Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Hiking Socks Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Hiking Socks Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Hiking Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Hiking Socks Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Hiking Socks Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Hiking Socks Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Hiking Socks Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Hiking Socks Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Hiking Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Hiking Socks Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Hiking Socks Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.6.6 Colombia

3.7 Middle East and Africa Hiking Socks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Hiking Socks Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Hiking Socks Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Hiking Socks Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Hiking Socks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Hiking Socks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Hiking Socks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Hiking Socks Historic Market Analysis by Sales Channels

5.1 Global Hiking Socks Sales Market Share by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hiking Socks Revenue Market Share by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hiking Socks Price by Sales Channels (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Darn Tough

6.1.1 Darn Tough Corporation Information

6.1.2 Darn Tough Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Darn Tough Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Darn Tough Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Darn Tough Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Smartwool

6.2.1 Smartwool Corporation Information

6.2.2 Smartwool Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Smartwool Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Smartwool Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Smartwool Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 REI Co-op

6.3.1 REI Co-op Corporation Information

6.3.2 REI Co-op Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 REI Co-op Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 REI Co-op Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.3.5 REI Co-op Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Farm to Feet

6.4.1 Farm to Feet Corporation Information

6.4.2 Farm to Feet Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Farm to Feet Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Farm to Feet Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Farm to Feet Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Feetures

6.5.1 Feetures Corporation Information

6.5.2 Feetures Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Feetures Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Feetures Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Feetures Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Icebreaker

6.6.1 Icebreaker Corporation Information

6.6.2 Icebreaker Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Icebreaker Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Icebreaker Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Icebreaker Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Stance Forester Pass

6.6.1 Stance Forester Pass Corporation Information

6.6.2 Stance Forester Pass Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Stance Forester Pass Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Stance Forester Pass Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Stance Forester Pass Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Injinji

6.8.1 Injinji Corporation Information

6.8.2 Injinji Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Injinji Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Injinji Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Injinji Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Patagonia

6.9.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

6.9.2 Patagonia Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Patagonia Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Patagonia Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Patagonia Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Sockwell

6.10.1 Sockwell Corporation Information

6.10.2 Sockwell Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Sockwell Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Sockwell Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Sockwell Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Balega

6.11.1 Balega Corporation Information

6.11.2 Balega Hiking Socks Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Balega Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Balega Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Balega Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Wrightsock

6.12.1 Wrightsock Corporation Information

6.12.2 Wrightsock Hiking Socks Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Wrightsock Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Wrightsock Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Wrightsock Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Wigwam

6.13.1 Wigwam Corporation Information

6.13.2 Wigwam Hiking Socks Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Wigwam Hiking Socks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Wigwam Hiking Socks Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Wigwam Recent Developments/Updates

7 Hiking Socks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Hiking Socks Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hiking Socks

7.4 Hiking Socks Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Hiking Socks Distributors List

8.3 Hiking Socks Customers

9 Hiking Socks Market Dynamics

9.1 Hiking Socks Industry Trends

9.2 Hiking Socks Growth Drivers

9.3 Hiking Socks Market Challenges

9.4 Hiking Socks Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Hiking Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hiking Socks by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hiking Socks by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Hiking Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Sales Channels

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hiking Socks by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hiking Socks by Sales Channels (2022-2027)

10.3 Hiking Socks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Hiking Socks by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hiking Socks by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

