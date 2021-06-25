MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market Size, Share 2020, Impressive Industry Growth Report 2027

The MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors market was valued at US$ 38,991.02 thousand in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 73,295.13 thousand by 2028. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 to 2027.
Rising global government spending on the procurement of combat and transport aircraft to secure each country’s borders is driving the adoption of MIL-DTL-81714 Series II connectors. Countries such as the United States, China, India, Russia and Saudi Arabia are significantly increasing their air defense budgets year-over-year with the aim of modernizing their aircraft.
MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market- Segmentation
By Application
By End User
- Aircraft Lighting
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
- Unmanned Ground Vehicle
- Combat Systems & Weaponry
Company Profiles
- Aircraft Manufacturers
- UAV Manufacturers
- UGV Manufacturers
- Aircraft MRO Service Providers
- Weaponry Manufacturers
- Combat System Integrators
Geographic Coverage
- Amphenol Pcd
- DME INTERCONNECT
- Daniels Manufacturing Corporation
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- SOURIAU SAS
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
•
Proliferation and maturation of trade in the MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market
.
• The market share of the MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by MIL-DTL-81714 Series II Connectors Market Report
