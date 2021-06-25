IoT Automotive Market Size, Share, Impressive Industry Growth, Report 2027

The term Internet of Things (IoT) is referred to a network of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines or any physical objects that are capable of gathering and sharing electronic data. Generally, all these physical devices are pre-built with unique identifiers and an additionally ability that allow them to transfer data over a network without any need of human-to-computer interaction.

IoT Automotive Market- Segmentation

By Communication Type

In-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Vehicle Communication

Vehicle-To-Infrastructure Communication

By Application

Infotainment

Telematics

Navigation

IoT Automotive Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Company Profiles

Google LLC

Texas Instruments Inc.

Audi AG

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

