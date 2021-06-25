IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Recent Opportunities with Growth Forecasts By 2028 – MCKESSON CORPORATION, SIEMENS AG, CERNER CORPORATION

Healthcare offerings that are IT-powered provide adequate means of conquering losses in the present system all over the globe for healthcare delivery. The increased use of information technology (IT) in healthcare settings is primarily due to electronic health records (EHRs), allowing information to be readily communicated and assigned among healthcare providers.

The data shared between healthcare entities is private in nature and hence, needs a strong and secure exchange technique. Difficulties such as data corruption, intrusion, damage, and fraud need to be dealt with to promote the adoption and acceptance of IT-enabled healthcare services boosting the global IT-enabled healthcare market. Moreover, IT-enabled healthcare allows a replacement for the traditional systems to overcome the needless healthcare prices and thus promote the efficiency and quality of healthcare offerings.

IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

3M COMPANY

AEROTEL MEDICAL SYSTEMS LTD

JOHNSON AND JOHNSON HEALTH CARE SYSTEMS INC.

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV

MCKESSON CORPORATION

SIEMENS AG

CERNER CORPORATION

EHEALTHLINE. COM, INC.

AIRSTRIP TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, INC.

The IT-Enabled Healthcare market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as electronic medical record (EMR), administrative information systems (AIS), computer-aided diagnosis (CAD), nursing information systems (NIS), and others. By technology, it is segmented as remote patient monitoring, healthcare diagnostics, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as physicians, public/private healthcare institutions, healthcare workers, and others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

1. What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2021–2028? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

2. What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market during the forecast period?

3. Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the IT-Enabled Healthcare market?

4. What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market across different regions?

5. What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the IT-Enabled Healthcare market?

6. What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

