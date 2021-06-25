Hydrogen Peroxide Market 2021-2028 | Latest COVID19 Impact Analysis | Know About Brand Players: Solvay, National Peroxide, OCI Company, Evonik, BASF, Merck

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Hydrogen Peroxide Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2028 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market. This report study based on the Hydrogen Peroxide Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Hydrogen Peroxide Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market is accounted for $1.62 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2.72 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

According to the market report analysis, Hydrogen peroxide is a chemical composite with the formula H₂O₂. In its pure form, it is an extremely pale blue liquid, to some extent more viscous than water. Hydrogen peroxide is the simplest peroxide. It is used as an oxidizer, bleaching agent, and antiseptic.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market are increasing demand from the paper and pulp industry and increasing consumption of hydrogen peroxide as raw material for propylene oxide production (HPPO process) are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, health hazards associated with long-term exposure to hydrogen peroxide is hampering the market growth.

Major Key Players:

1 Taekwang Industrial

2 Solvay

3 National Peroxide Limited

4 OCI Company Ltd.

5 Arkema

6 Nouryon

7 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

8 Samuda Chemical Complex Limited

9 Kemira

10 Hansol Chemical

11 Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Limited (GACL)

12 Evonik Industries

13 Chang Chun Group

14 BASF

15 Merck KGaA

16 Aditya Birla Chemicals

Market Segment by Grades:

1 High Grade

2 Lab Grade

3 Food Grade

4 Industrial Grade

5 Technical Grade

6 Aseptic

7 Standard

Market Segment by Dilution Types:

1 3% H2O2

2 6 to 10% H2O2

3 35% H2O2

4 90% H2O2

Latest Business News:

Solvay (June 22, 2021) – Solvay launches breakthrough adhesive and surfacing technologies for the aerospace industry – Solvay is launching AeroPaste 1006, 1009 and 1100 adhesive pastes and BR® 179 non-chromate primer. These breakthrough aerospace adhesive and surfacing technology innovations not only increase part assembly efficiency but also offer unmatched processing flexibility, making them ideal for ever-increasing production rates.

AeroPaste is Solvay’s new generation of epoxy-based structural paste adhesives that provide film-like property and performance, comparable or superior to leading film adhesives on the market. Designed specifically to enable rapid assembly and automation, this new portfolio of paste adhesives will support industrialization requirements in the aerospace industry. AeroPaste will increase manufacturers’ efficiency and output by enabling fast and easy application, and offer excellent tolerance to variations in bondline thickness. AeroPaste offers manufacturers maximum flexibility and meets a variety of application requirements: AeroPaste 1006, 1009 and 1100 are now available commercially.

BR 179, Solvay’s next generation, sustainable, non-chromate primer is a breakthrough innovation in the world of aerospace primers. A truly sustainable solution for adhesive bonding, this non-chromated primer provides corrosion resistance comparable to benchmark chromated primers. BR® 179 offers superior tolerance to primer thickness variations, excellent mechanical properties and unmatched usage flexibility with an out-life of up to 180 days, making it the ideal primer for aerospace fabricators.

“Solvay’s deep understanding of the industry’s needs and challenges is driving our new product developments. By focusing on innovation, process efficiencies as well as sustainability, we provide a step change to our customers” said Mike Blair, Head of Research & Innovation for Solvay Composite Materials Global Business Unit.

Attend our on-demand technical presentations and our live product showcase (June 30th, 1-2pm PT) at SAMPE neXus 2021 virtual event to get the latest technical information on these innovations.

Overall, Solvay’s world-leading adhesive and surfacing technology support increased production rate, improved manufacturing efficiency and the growing demand for sustainable solutions. Our technologies are qualified by all major commercial and defense aerospace OEMs and enable the development of light, safe and fuel efficient aircraft.

