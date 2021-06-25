New Update on Logistics Market 2021 Analysis by Competitive landscape, Top Key Vendors (XPO Logistics, Deutsche Post, Ceva Logistics, DSV AS, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel) and Forecast to 2027

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Logistics Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Logistics Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Logistics Market. This report study based on the Logistics Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Logistics Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Logistics Market is accounted for $10.68 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $15.88 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://marketprognosis.com/sample-request/20675 .

According to the market report analysis, Logistics refers to the process of planning and coordinating resources and services from the point of origin to the point of utilization. This process provides efficient and useful transportation and storage of goods and services. The major components of logistics involved in the proper functioning of an administration or a business include inventory management, inbound and outbound transportation, material handling, warehousing, etc. In modern years, the logistics industry has benefitted from the advancements made in technology, integration, globalization, legislation, and confederations.

The most significant key factors driving the growth of the Global Logistics Market are rising use of multimodal transport and innovation in mobile technologies. However, lack of uniform governance standards in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

This comprehensive Logistics Market research report 2019 – 2027 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Get an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Logistics Market 2021 | We will Customize the Report on the Basis of Your Requirement – GET IT NOW!!

Major Key Players:

1 Ceva Holdings LLC

2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

3 Deutsche Bahn AG

4 Deutsche Post AG

5 DSV AS

6 FedEx Corp.

7 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

8 Kenco

9 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

10 United Parcel Service Inc.

11 XPO Logistics Inc.

12 Expeditors International of Washington

Market Segment by Type of Transports:

1 Air

2 Rail

3 Road

4 Waterways

Market Segment by Logistics Models:

1 First Party Logistics

2 Second Party Logistics

3 Third Party Logistics

4 Fourth Party Logistics

Request a Discount on standard prices of this premium report @ https://marketprognosis.com/discount-request/20675 .

Top Business News:

XPO Logistics (June 22, 2021) – XPO Logistics Selected by Electrolux to Provide Omnichannel Logistics in France – XPO Logistics, a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been awarded a multiyear contract by Electrolux Logistics SAS to manage its logistics operations in France. The agreement marks the start of Electrolux’s outsourcing strategy for distribution to its trade customers in France, after previously managing these channels in-house from its distribution center in Marly-la-Ville (Val-d’Oise).

XPO is managing the logistics activities at the site using technology-enabled solutions integrated on its proprietary warehouse management platform. Approximately 90% of the inventory is comprised of refrigerators, washing machines and other large products, with the remainder being smaller appliances and parts. All logistics processes — receipt of goods, storage, tracking and order preparation — have been customized by XPO to deliver greater efficiencies for Electrolux.

The two companies will also partner on Electrolux’s upcoming launch of its direct-to-consumer e-commerce site this year. XPO will provide this additional fulfilment from the same 58,000-square-meter distribution center in Marly-la-Ville, which is staffed in part by 46 colleagues who transferred from Electrolux Logistics SAS.

Pierre Perron, president and chief executive officer of Electrolux France, said, “We’re confident that XPO has the expertise, scale and technology to support our growth ambitions and make our logistics a strength for our customers and our e-commerce channel. This new collaboration is at the heart of our strategy.”

Malcolm Wilson, chief executive officer of XPO Logistics Europe, said, “We’re proud that Electrolux, one of the world’s largest appliance manufacturers, has entrusted its outsourced logistics in France to XPO. Our team worked with our new colleagues at the distribution center in Marly-la-Ville to manage a seamless transition.”

XPO’s leading capabilities in e-commerce and omnichannel logistics, including the largest outsourced e-commerce fulfilment platform in Europe, are expected to begin operating as GXO when XPO’s plan to spin off its global logistics segment in the third quarter is complete. Completion of the spin-off is subject to various conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will occur or, if it does occur, of its terms or timing.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Logistics Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Logistics Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Logistics Market, By Product Type

7 Global Logistics Market, By Application

8 Global Logistics Market, By End User

9 Global Logistics Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Contact us:

ProgMark Pvt. Ltd.

Thane – 421501

India.

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 973 241 5193

https://www.marketprognosis.com