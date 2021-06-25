COVID19 Impact on Medical Robotic System Market 2021-2026: Industry Insight and Growth Strategy by Business Players – Roche, Abbot, Intuitive Surgical, Accuray, Stryker

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Medical Robotic System Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Medical Robotic System Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Medical Robotic System Market. This report study based on the Medical Robotic System Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Medical Robotic System Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Medical Robotic System Market is accounted for $6,078.31 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach $33,652.34 Million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period.

According to the market report analysis, Medical robots are specially designed robots which can tackle various tasks associated with medical sciences. This refers that ranging from their usage in surgeries, to usage OD few robots as a receptionist in various hospitals around the world. Medical robotic systems are used in various medical applications and differ depending on its usage. These include surgical robotic systems, spine robotic systems, laparoscopic robotic systems, and rehabilitation robotic system.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Medical Robotic System Market are technological advancements in medical robotic system, increase in funding for medical robots research and issuance of IPOS by medical robot companies. However, the safety concerns over robotic surgery devices are hampering the market.

This comprehensive Medical Robotic System Market research report 2019 – 2026 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Major Key Players:

1 Roche Holdings

2 Abbot Diagnostics

3 Omnicell Technologies

4 Intuitive Surgical

5 Accuray Incorporated

6 Stryker Corporation

7 Mckesson Corporation

8 Siemens Healthineers

9 Mazor Robotics

10 Titan Medical Inc.

11 Medrobotics Corporation

12 Agilent Technologies, Inc

13 iRobot Corporation

14 Hansen Medical, Inc.

15 Renishaw Plc

Market Segment by Components:

1 Locomotion Systems

2 Visualization System

3 Safety Systems

4 Software Platform

5 User Interface

6 Power Sources

Market Segment by Products:

1 Hospital & Pharmacy Robotic Systems

2 Emergency Response Robotic Systems

3 Disinfection Robot

4 Surgical Robotic Systems

5 Rehabilitation Robotic Systems

6 Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robotic Systems

Top Business News:

Roche (June 24, 2021) – FDA accepts application for Roche’s Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD) – Roche, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company’s Biologics License Application (BLA), under Priority Review, for Port Delivery System with ranibizumab (PDS) for the treatment of neovascular or “wet” age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). Neovascular AMD is a leading cause of blindness for people aged 60 and over and impacts approximately 20 million people worldwide. If approved, PDS would be a first-of-its-kind therapeutic approach, offering people living with nAMD an alternative to frequent eye injections of anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), the current standard of care. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by 23 October 2021.

“Anti-VEGF therapy brings significant benefit to people with nAMD, but optimal results require frequent trips to the doctor’s office for eye injections. This burden leaves many people under-treated and susceptible to vision loss,” said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., Roche’s Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Product Development. “If approved, PDS would transform nAMD treatment by providing up to six months of uninterrupted therapy that could potentially improve vision outcomes compared to what is currently achieved in the clinic.”

PDS is a permanent refillable eye implant, approximately the size of a grain of rice, designed to continuously deliver a customised formulation of ranibizumab over a period of months, potentially reducing the treatment burden associated with frequent eye injections.

The BLA submission is based on positive results from the phase III Archway study primary analysis, which showed that of those nAMD patients being treated with PDS, more than 98% were able to go six months without needing additional treatment prior to the refill-exchange. In addition, these patients achieved vision outcomes equivalent to patients receiving monthly ranibizumab eye injections. In the study, PDS was generally well-tolerated, with a favourable benefit-risk profile. The safety profile of PDS in the clinical trial setting is well understood and will continue to be closely monitored. If approved, PDS would be the first and only nAMD therapy indicated to allow six months between treatments.

Roche has a robust phase III clinical development programme underway for PDS, including the Portal, Pagoda and Pavilion studies. Portal is an extension study evaluating the long-term safety and efficacy of PDS in nAMD. Pagoda is evaluating PDS for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), while Pavilion is a study of PDS in diabetic retinopathy without DME. Both the Pagoda and Pavilion trials are actively recruiting participants.

