Rolling Stock Market Professional Survey, Financial Overview, Emerging Applications and Forecast to 2028 | GE, Alstom, Siemens Mobility, Hyundai Rotem, Kawasaki Heavy Industries

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Rolling Stock Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2028 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Rolling Stock Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Rolling Stock Market. This report study based on the Rolling Stock Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Rolling Stock Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Rolling Stock Market is accounted for $51.60 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $79.79 Billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://marketprognosis.com/sample-request/20672 .

As per the market report analysis, Rolling stock term is used in railway transportation industry, which refers any vehicle that can move on rail-road. It includes powered vehicles such as locomotives and unpowered vehicles such as freight wagons, passenger coaches, and more. They operate automatically and are monitored or controlled from the control station. Automated trains or the driverless trains, which do not involve a driver to carry out its operations or working. Further, in case of any obstacle incurred in the route, a message is sent to operational control centre and to the attendant on the train, to stop the train.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Rolling Stock Market are increasing demand for energy-efficient transport and increasing stipulation for comfort and safety are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, refurbishment of existing rolling stock and requirement of high R&D investments are hampering the market growth.

This comprehensive Rolling Stock Market research report 2019 – 2028 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Get an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Rolling Stock Market 2021 | We will Customize the Report on the Basis of Your Requirement – GET IT NOW!!

Major Key Players:

1 Alstom

2 Siemens Mobility

3 Bombardier Transportation

4 General Electric

5 Hyundai Rotem Company

6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

7 Stadler Rail AG

8 CRRC Corporation Limited

9 Trinity Rail Group, LLC

10 Hitachi Railway Systems

11 The Greenbrier Co

12 Wabtec Corporation

13 Transmashholding

14 Talgo

Market Segment by Product Types:

1 Coaches

2 Locomotives

3 Rapid Transit

4 Wagons

Market Segment by Technologies:

1 Conventional Locomotive

2 Maglev

3 Turbocharge Locomotive

Request a Discount on standard prices of this premium report @ https://marketprognosis.com/discount-request/20672 .

Latest Business News:

Alstom (June 23, 2021) – Alstom to provide new signalling technology and other upgrades for Metromover automated people mover system in Miami, Florida – Alstom has been selected by the Miami-Dade County Department of Transportation and Public Works to provide its state-of-the-art Cityflo 650 Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) solution for the Miami-Dade Metromover system. Under the approximately €120 million contract (around USD 140 million), Alstom will also replace or refurbish the power distribution system, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) System, guideway switches and other elements that make up the Metromover system, and introduce new features that will increase reliability and availability, lower maintenance costs, and enable more efficient operation while maximizing passenger safety.

Opened in 1986, the Miami-Dade Metromover system was the first urban application of the Westinghouse Automated People Mover (APM) technology, which is now part of the Alstom product portfolio. Over the years, the system has been expanded and the vehicle fleet has been replaced but some of the major subsystems are reaching the end of their design life.

“We are pleased to be supporting Miami-Dade County in modernizing the iconic Metromover system, which has been serving area residents and visitors for 35 years, and to be helping the County meet its future mobility requirements,” said Jerome Wallut, President, Alstom Americas. “This contract reinforces Alstom’s position as one of the world’s leading suppliers of CBTC technology.

The Cityflo 650 solution has been designed to meet the most stringent safety, reliability, maintainability, and availability requirements. The technology also allows a high degree of operating flexibility to accommodate peak passenger demands and will be able to connect with future mobility projects in Miami. The first ever radio-based moving block CBTC system, Cityflo 650 was first installed in 2003 on the APM system at San Francisco International Airport. Today, the Cityflo 650 solution has been adopted on more than 30 rail lines worldwide, with nearly another 30 under implementation.

The Cityflo CBTC technology was developed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Metromover signalling upgrade will be led out of Pittsburgh with many of the experienced CBTC developers participating, supported by a local team that will manage the project execution phase. Alstom’s Miami-Dade local partners and subcontractors, including nearly a dozen Disadvantaged Business Enterprise firms, will round out the highly qualified team.

Alstom will bring and leverage its turnkey approach to the project to ensure the system’s signalling, communications and wayside elements are fully integrated, and that the delivery schedule is optimized. Alstom is a global leader with 50 years of proven experience in the successful design, construction, commissioning, operations and maintenance of complete automated people mover systems for cities and airports around the world. In the U.S. alone, this includes systems in Atlanta, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Sacramento, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Rolling Stock Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Rolling Stock Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Rolling Stock Market, By Product Type

7 Global Rolling Stock Market, By Application

8 Global Rolling Stock Market, By End User

9 Global Rolling Stock Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Contact us:

ProgMark Pvt. Ltd.

Thane – 421501

India.

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 973 241 5193

https://www.marketprognosis.com