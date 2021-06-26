Cloud Integration Software Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis Report to 2027

The Cloud Integration Software Market is expected to register a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Cloud integration is also known as Integrated Platform as a Service (IPaaS). Successful cloud integration enables businesses to achieve the highest level of security and reliability when connecting with cloud solutions without creating new information silos in cloud applications.

Major Players

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Informatica Corporation

SAP SE

SnapLogic Inc.

Cloud Integration Software Market- Segmentation

By Deployment Mode

PaaS

IaaS

SaaS

By End-user Industry

BFSI

IT

Retail

Education

Healthcare

Other End-user Industries

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

