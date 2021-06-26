Global Histology and Cytology Market Size & Growth Analysis Report, 2019-2025

The global histology and cytology market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of nearly 13.0% during the forecast period. Rising prevalence of cancer and infectious diseases have led the demand for innovations in the anatomical pathology solutions for more accurate screening and diagnosis of the condition. As a result, several companies are focusing on strategic initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships and collaborations to expand the range of product portfolio with innovative features that can support to increase their market share. Some key players operating in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, Hologic, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson, and Co. They are increasing capabilities of their histology and cytology tests to deliver complete automation, faster turnaround time, and increased throughput that will offer users with considerable flexibility to increase overall workflow efficiencies. Some crucial strategic initiatives by the market players include-

In March 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd declared the US FDA approval of CINtec PLUS Cytology. It is the first biomarker-based triage test for women whose primary results of cervical cancer screening are positive for the human papillomavirus (HPV) using cobas 4800 HPV Test. It can more facilitate clinical decisions by offering easy to understand results that will support clinicians and women to take further steps.

The Roche cobas 4800 HPV Test, used along with CINtec histology and CINtec PLUS cytology that can offer powerful support to the labs and clinicians in the US. The CINtec PLUS cytology test features dual-stain biomarker technology that enables to detect the simultaneous presence of the two biomarkers within a single cell, including Ki-67 and p16, which is linked with HPV infections. As a result, the test holds the ability to differentiate those women who are at considerable risk for cervical disease.

In June 2019, PHC Holdings Corp. acquired Anatomical Pathology business from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., for nearly $1.1billion. Anatomical Pathology business of Thermo Fisher Scientific is a part of Specialty Diagnostics division, which includes instruments, consumables, and microscope slides. The portfolio covers consumables and laboratory equipment for rabbit monoclonal antibodies, histology and cytology testing, digital pathology products, and other pathology instruments.

With the acquisition of Thermo Fisher’s Anatomical Pathology business,a new stand-alone company named Epredia was established to serve comprehensive anatomical pathology solutions. This acquisition will enable to strengthen the diagnostics business of PHC Holdings Corp. by enhancing the cancer product portfolio and will leverage further growth of the business.

In September 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. declared the release of Tissue Mark, a computational pathology software which is intended for the region of interest detection for a large number of molecular testing. This will support research laboratories to improve tumor estimation accuracy. Apart from offering tumor sufficiency guidance for lung cytology, lung histology, and tissue samples of colon and breast in 60 seconds, the updated TissueMark software will offer this guidance to high-grade serous carcinoma ovarian tissue and whole slide images (WSI) of adenocarcinoma prostate tissue. This update will allow TissueMark to exhibit awide-ranging portfolio of AI-powered applications. The software will leverage deep learning AI to support in the identification of prostate and ovarian tumor tissues.

Global Histology and Cytology Market- Segmentation

By Type of Examination

Histology

Cytology

By Product

Reagents and Consumables

Instruments and Analysis Software System

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Regional Analysis

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of APAC

Rest of The World

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

CBG Biotech

CONMED Corp.

Danaher Corp.

Diapath S.p.A.

Epredia

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Guangzhou Hongqi Optical Instrument Technology Co., Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

ILSA Diagnostic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH

Medimeas

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Primera Technology, Inc.

Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt. Ltd.

Sysmex Corp.

Trivitron Healthcare

