5G Market in Aviation – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The 5G market in aviation is estimated at USD 500 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for better flight experiences and faster internet connections is expected to drive the market in the future in airports and aircraft.

5G Market in Aviation- Segmentation

By End-use

5G Infrastructure for Airport

5G Infrastructure for Aircraft

By Communication Infrastructure

Small cell

Distributed Antenna System

By Technology

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Fixed Wireless Access

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications/ Massive Machine Type Communications

By Application

Airport Operations

Aircraft Operations

Major Players

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Deutsche Telekom ag

KT corpORATION

SK Telecom Co. Ltd

T-Mobile US Inc.

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the 5G Market in Aviation .

. The market share of the 5G Market in Aviation, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the 5G Market in Aviation.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the 5G Market in Aviation.

Recent Developments



o Market Overview and growth analysis

o Import and Export Overview

o Volume Analysis

o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

Key Questions Answered by 5G Market in Aviation Report

What was the 5G Market in Aviation in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).

in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027). What will be the CAGR of 5G Market in Aviation during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?

Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5G Market in Aviation was the market leader in 2018?

was the market leader in 2018? Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.

