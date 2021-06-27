5G Market in Aviation – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

The 5G market in aviation is estimated at USD 500 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 52% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing demand for better flight experiences and faster internet connections is expected to drive the market in the future in airports and aircraft.
A full report of 5G Market in Aviation available at: https://www.orionmarketreports.com/5g-market-in-aviation-market/58353/
5G Market in Aviation- Segmentation
By End-use
- 5G Infrastructure for Airport
- 5G Infrastructure for Aircraft
By Communication Infrastructure
- Small cell
- Distributed Antenna System
By Technology
- Enhanced Mobile Broadband
- Fixed Wireless Access
- Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications/ Massive Machine Type Communications
By Application
- Airport Operations
- Aircraft Operations
Major Players
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Deutsche Telekom ag
- KT corpORATION
- SK Telecom Co. Ltd
- T-Mobile US Inc.
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the 5G Market in Aviation.
- The market share of the 5G Market in Aviation, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the 5G Market in Aviation.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the 5G Market in Aviation.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by 5G Market in Aviation Report
- What was the 5G Market in Aviation in 2020 and 2021; what are the estimated growth trends and market forecast (2021-2027).
- What will be the CAGR of 5G Market in Aviation during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which segments (product type/applications/end-user) were most attractive for investments in 2018? How these segments are are expected to grow during the forecast period (2021-2027)?
- Which manufacturer/vendor/players in the 5G Market in Aviation was the market leader in 2018?
- Overview on the existing product portfolio, products in the pipeline, and strategic initiatives taken by key vendors in the market.
