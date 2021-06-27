5G IoT Market 2021-2027 Trends, Research Report, Growth Trends, Opportunities, Forecast to 2027

The global 5G Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to witness significant growth from 2021 to 2027. This growth may be due to the focus of businesses implementing Industry 4.0 as part of their efforts to increase the efficiency of the industrial sector.

The demand for 5G IoT devices is expected to increase over the forecast period as autonomous vehicles move from the test phase to commercial implementation. At the same time, incumbents in the energy and utility industries are keen to adopt the latest technologies to automate the process of energy generation and distribution, which is expected to drive the need for IoT devices that support next-generation frequencies to deliver improved performance.

Major Players

Some of the prominent players in the global 5G IoT market include Nokia Corporation; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; ZTE Corporation; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; AT&T Inc.; Verizon Communications; Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; T-Mobile US, Inc.; China Mobile Limited, Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft Corp; Mavenir; BT Group plc; Google Inc.; and Vodafone Group; among others.

5G Market in Aviation- Segmentation

Based on Components

Hardware

Platform

Connectivity

Services

Based on Network Type:

5G Standalone (SA)

5G Non-standalone (NSA)

Based on End user:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Automotive and Transportation

Supply Chain and Logistics

Government and Public Safety

Agriculture

Others End Users (Retail, Smart Building, and Education)

Geographic Coverage



o North America Market Size and/or Volume

o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume

o Europe Market Size and/or Volume

o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

