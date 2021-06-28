Carbon Black Market Revenue, Product Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Carbon Black market is forecast to reach USD 28.91 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Carbon black is increasingly being used in tires, rubber and plastic products, printing inks, and coatings, owing to these properties. It is used in tires as it provides excellent rubber reinforcement. Though primarily used for strengthening rubber in tires, the product can also act as a pigment, UV stabilizer, and conductive or insulating agent in a variety of rubber, plastic, ink, and coating applications. Apart from tires, other everyday uses of carbon black are seen in objects like hoses, conveyor belts, plastics, printing inks, and automotive coatings.

Carbon black is one of the most commonly used conductive additive used for these batteries due to low weight, low cost, and high chemical inertness. Furthermore, it also provides higher battery capacity and rate capability and is non-toxic. Several studies have successfully shown that the adoption of the product improves the battery cycle life. For instance, Berkeley Lab researchers led by Robert Kostecki used carbon black additive for manufacturing composite cathodes for lithium-ion batteries. The resulting lithium-ion cells were found to last one-third longer and deliver more energy, at no significant increase in cost.

Key market players include Phillips Carbon Black Limited, Cabot Corporation, OCI Company Ltd., Birla Carbon, Omsk Carbon Group, Orion Engineered Carbons SA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. Tokai Carbon, a Japanese chemical company is major global manufacturer. The company offers a wide variety of products, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal Black, for applications ranging from the automotive industry to electrical and electronics.

The COVID-19 impact:

COVID-19 has had a significant effect on the global automobile market, further affecting the carbon black industry. However, the demand for the product from other sectors such as ceramics and refractories were able to offset this decline. Furthermore, the pandemic also has a significant impact on the supply chain as countries, particularly in Asia-Pacific, witnessed a significant slowdown in their economic activities. However, the ease in restrictions and government initiatives to start the consumer goods market’s economic activities creates hope for the imminent recovery of the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of process type, grade, application, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Furnace Black Process

Channel Black Process

Thermal Black Process

Acetylene Black Process

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Standard Grade

Specialty Grade

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Tires and Industrial Rubber

High Performance Coating

Plastics

Films and Sheets

Pressure Pipes

Molded Parts

Toners and Printing Inks

Wires and Cables

Paints and Coatings

Textile Fibers

Others

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Consumer Goods

Industrial

Automotive & Transportation

Interior

Exterior

Fuel Systems

Packaging

Textiles

Apparel

Upholstery

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

