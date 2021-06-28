Photocatalyst Market Revenue, Growth, Restraints, Trends, Company Profiles, Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

The global Photocatalyst market is forecast to reach USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growing demand for photocatalysts as a self-cleaning material in the construction industry due to their low maintenance cost is expected to stimulate growth.

Currently, the industry is in its infancy, with few manufacturers. Japan is expected to lead the industry due to the rapid adoption of technology. Besides, the high R&D investments linked to the product, coupled with several patents by Japanese researchers, are key factors contributing to the steady growth. The industry was dominated by TiO2 (Titanium dioxide) photocatalysts due to early research on this product. However, manufacturing sector initiatives to develop innovative photocatalyst materials using zinc oxide (ZnO) and cadmium sulfide (CdS) are likely to replace the existing material and result in the market growth over the forecast period.

Key participants include TOTO Corporation, JSR Corporation, Showa Denko K.K., Kronos Worldwide, Inc., Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd., BASF SE, CRISTAL, Green Millennium, Nanoptek Corp., and TiPE, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

Increasing consumer needs for air and water purification due to growing awareness towards hygiene because of COVID-19 are going to propel demand soon. But supply chain disruptions and production shutdowns have resulted in a downgraded outlook for the Self-Cleaning in the construction industry segment, which is a significant market for Photocatalyst application, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the industry expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Titanium Oxide

Zinc Oxide

Tin Oxide

Cerium Oxide

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Powder

Solution

Granules

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Self-Cleaning

Air Purification

Water Purification

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Europe

UK

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

MEA

Latin America

Brazil

