Organic Dyes Market Size, Trends, Growth Factors, Regional Segment Revenue Analysis, 2020–2027

The Global Organic Dyes market is forecast to reach USD 10.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is avouching a gush in demand for environment-friendly dyes. One of the major driving factors for an increase in demand for organic dyes are rising in demand for High-Performance Pigments (HPP). Also, a surge in the market for printing inks is the factor that will result in the hike in demand for organic dyes in the forecast period.

Although being obtained from the environment, organic dyes still have some environmental concerns as their major restraining factor. As when water-bodies receive a high concentration of these organic dyes, it hinders the oxygenation capacity of the water-bodies, thus affecting the biological activity of aquatic life.

Key participants include Altana Ag, Cathy Pigments Inc., DIC Crop, Clariant International Limited, Sun Chemical Group, Cabot Crop, Lanxess AG, Rockwood Holdings, Huntsman International LLC, and BASE SE, among others.

Transformation in emerging economies, as well as growth in the manufacturing bases, are the opportunities, and the harmful health effect due to releasing of organic dyes in water bodies is the challenge that the market is currently facing.

The COVID-19 impact:

As the COVID-19 crisis grows, manufacturers are quickly adopting safe strategy and techniques which are supposed to increase the demand for fertilizers, preferably as the market starts stabilizing. The primary effect is the constraints in logistics, as it is seen that the results are both bullish and bearish. The impact of COVID-19 is variable, depending upon the participants of the market and the locations. Getting skilled labor is also one of the restraints, which is a result of this pandemic. While looking at the supply side, most of the Indian domestic producers of organic dyes have reopened their plants post lockdown. In logistics, many countries are loosening the import-export policies post lockdown to resume to recover the loss due to this pandemic.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the Global Organic Dyes market based on dyeing process, by source type, and by application and region:

Dyeing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Acid

Basic

Mordant

Reactive

Azo

Others

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Animal

Plant

Minerals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Textiles

Paints & coatings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

