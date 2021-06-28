Europe Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities by 2027: Know more about Top Key Players – Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Randox Laboratories Ltd

According to a new market research report “Europe Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, Europe point-of-care data management software market is expected to reach US$ 241.18 million by 2027 from US$ 138.54 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Abbott, Siemens Healthineers AG, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., Randox Laboratories Ltd, Radiometer Medical ApS, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC., Medical Information Technology, Inc.

“Point-of-Care (POC) devices are described as medical diagnostic devices used for testing at or near the point of care, at time and place of patient care. The purpose of POCT is to provide immediate information to physicians about the patient’s condition. Point-of-care data management software is a platform that is used in various locations in the hospital, in critical care settings such as the intensive care unit (ICU), the operating room (OR), and the emergency department (ED). It facilitates the patients’ health data management and analysis.”

