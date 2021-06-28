Breath Analyzer Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2027

Increasing strict regulations for alcohol testing during driving, increasing demand for accurate primary diagnosis for asthma and cancer, government initiatives for alcohol testing are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Breath Analyzer market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.95 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 28.8%, Market Trends – Wearable alcohol tracker

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Breath Analyzer market was valued at USD 1.95 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 15.16 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 28.8 %. The study covers in-depth analysis of these products. Breath analyzer (also known as Breathalyzer) is a device used by police to determine the amount of alcohol in the system of persons suspected of being intoxicated. In the analyzer, a precise amount of the suspect’s exhaled breath is passed through a solution of potassium dichromate and sulfuric acid. The change in the colour of the solution is proportional to the amount of alcohol in the air sample, which, in turn, is directly related to the alcohol content of the blood. Driving ability is severely impaired when the alcohol concentration in the blood exceeds 80 milligrams per 100 millilitres. The global market is propelled by number of factors such as increasing strict regulations for alcohol testing during driving, increasing demand for accurate primary diagnosis for asthma, cancer, government initiatives for alcohol testing. Further use of these products to monitor carbon monoxide in exhaled air for smoking cessation is anticipated to increase its demand during the forecast period. However sometimes breath analyzers give false results. For instance, some breath analyzers are sensitive to acetone and mistakenly register it as alcohol. Other substances can cause false positive results as well as paint fumes, mouthwash, gum, cough syrup, herbal supplements, chemical fumes. In addition to this, lack of awareness and unhygienic conditions for use and lower accuracy of the devices are major hindrance to the growth of global Breath Analyzer market during 2019-2026. Increase in availability and awareness in the emerging economies about various breath analysers is anticipated to provide stellar growth opportunities to the players involved in the global breath analyzer market.

The report provides a panoramic view of the market and insights that will help formulate better business decisions. In addition to that, the study helps well-established companies and players gain a deeper understanding of the market and make informed decisions. The report also discusses in detail about the key factors influencing the market growth.

Key companies operating in the market include:

AK GlobalTech Corporation, Dragerwerk AG, Alcohol Countermeasure systems Corporation, Akers Biosciences, BACtrack, Intoximeter, among others

The report covers an extensive analysis of the key market players in the market along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The report also focuses on recent strategic alliances in the market including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.

On basis of product types and application offered by the Breath Analyzer industry, the market is segmented into:

Global Breath Analyzer Market, by Technology (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Fuel Cell Technology

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared (IR) Spectroscopy

Others

Global Breath Analyzer Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Drug Abuse Detection

Alcohol Detection

Medical Applications

Global Breath Analyzer Market, by End use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Law Enforcement Agencies

Enterprises

Individuals

The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Breath Analyzer market is further segmented on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also offers a country-wise analysis to provide crucial insights into market size, market growth, market revenue growth, and economic growth in each region.

The regional analysis covers:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany U.K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



Benefits of Breath Analyzer Market Report:

Panoramic overview of the opportunities and risks in the Breath Analyzer sector

Study of recent innovations and developments in the industry

Comprehensive study of the growth pattern of the Breath Analyzer industry

In-depth assessment of the competitive landscape of the key players of the Breath Analyzer industry

Analysis of the Breath Analyzer market drivers, constraints, and opportunities

Assessment of technological developments and latest trends of the industry

