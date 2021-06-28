Medical Electronics Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Growing geriatric population, wide area of application of imaging devices and growing awareness regarding routine checkup and rising demand for easy to use advanced healthcare devices are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Medical Electronics during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 92.4 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced medical electronics

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Medical Electronics market was valued at USD 92.4 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 162.5 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1 %. Factors such as the growing standard of living, increasing aging population, rising health awareness, and increasing adoption of wearable electronics are driving the growth of the medical electronics market. The growing importance of medical electronics for patient tracking and other monitoring activities is further expected to propel the growth of the medical electronics market.

Technological innovation and technological portability with other medical equipment are some of the other factors boosting the growth of the medical electronics market. Factors such as the growing standard of living, increasing aging population, rising health awareness, and increasing adoption of wearable electronics are also expected to positively impact the medical electronics market during the forecast period. Likewise, the growing importance of medical electronics for patient tracking and other monitoring activities is expected to spur the growth of the medical electronics market.

The advancements in medical electronics include dynamic power path management, remote patient tracking, integrated analog front ends, and tissue analysis of cancer cells. Some of the innovative products are still in the developmental stage, which need to be introduced in the near future, include needle-free diabetic care, robotic checkups, and touchscreen systems for treatment rooms among other products. The opportunity for handheld wireless monitoring devices is high. Increase in technological advancements will drive medical electronics market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, growing disposable income levels in developing economies along with the introduction of innovative products are anticipated to increase the industry expansion. Favorable regulatory policies for expansion of the medical electronics industry and healthy reimbursement environment are also expected to propel market growth.

The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

FUJIFILM Medical Systems, Toshiba Medical Systems, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, Analog Devices and Hitachi High Technologies Corporation among others

The report offers complete portfolios of the key companies operating in the market including production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, business expansion plans, technological advancements, product portfolio, global market position, and financial standing. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches and brand promotions, partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and corporate and government deals.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation

Medical Electronics Market, by Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Invasive Pacemakers Implantable Cardioverter- Defibrillators (ICDs) Implantable Loop Recorders (ILRs) Spinal Cord Stimulators Gastric Electric Stimulators Endoscopes

Non-invasive Imaging Devices Monitoring Devices



Medical Electronics Market, by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Therapeutic Pacemakers Implantable cardioverter-defibrillators Neurostimulation devices Surgical robots Respiratory Care devices

Diagnostic Patient monitoring devices PET/CT devices MRI scanners Ultrasound devices X-ray devices CT scanners

Others

Medical Electronics Market, by Components (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sensors

Batteries

Memory Devices

Displays

Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

Medical Electronics Market, by Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Imaging

Therapeutics

Patient Monitoring

Homecare/Handheld Products

Medical Electronics Market, by End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Ambulatory surgical centers

Clinics

Others

The report focuses on evaluation of the Medical Electronics market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report evaluates the key aspects of the global market such as production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import and export, economic growth, technological developments, and robust presence of key players in the region. The report also offers a country wise analysis to offer better information about the Medical Electronics market scope in key regions and crucial factors influencing market growth in major countries. Regional analysis covers the following:

North America Canada U.S. Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa A.E Rest of MEA



Key Advantages of the Medical Electronics Market Report:

Detailed analysis of changing dynamics of the global Medical Electronics market

Valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence over the forecast period

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each key market player to offer competitive advantage to readers and investors

Comprehensive assessment of competitive landscape and regional analysis

Assessment of key factors driving and restraining market growth

Analysis of threats, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and barriers in the market

Strategic recommendations to key market players and new entrants to assist them in gaining a robust footing in the market

