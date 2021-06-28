North America E-Commerce Logistics Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2027

North American e-commerce logistics market is expected to grow significantly due to various pivotal factors which include technological advancement, developed Infrastructure and wide connectivity through roadways & railways. High production of goods, presence of large number of e-commerce industries, high disposable income and high internet penetration are some other factors boosting the North America e-commerce logistics market.
North America E-Commerce Logistics Market- Segmentation
By Services
- Transportation Services
- Warehousing Services
- Other E-Commerce Logistics Services
By Product
- Baby Products
- Personal Care Products
- Books
- Home Furnishing Products
- Apparel Products
- Electronics Products
- Automotive Products
- Others
North America E-Commerce Logistics Market by Locations
- Urban
- Semi-Urban
- Rural
Company Profiles
- United Parcel Services
- FedEx Express
- DHL Express
