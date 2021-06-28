Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market 2021 Size, Growth Analysis Report, Forecast to 2027

The global Artificial Intelligence by Telecom market size was valued at USD 679 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 38% from 2021 to 2027. Telecommunications is one of the fastest growing industries using AI. In many aspects of the business, including improving customer experience and network reliability. Telecom companies primarily use AI for customer service applications. For example, we use chatbots and virtual assistants to handle numerous support requests for installation, maintenance, and troubleshooting.
Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market- Segmentation
By Technology
By Application
- Machine learning and deep learning
- Natural Language Processing (NLP)
Key Players
- Customer analytics
- Network security
- Network optimization
- Self-diagnostics
- Virtual assistance
The AI in the telecommunication market includes various AI in telecommunication vendors, such as IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Intel (US), Google (US), AT&T (US), Cisco Systems (US), Nuance Communications (US), Sentient Technologies (US), H2O.ai (US), Infosys (India), Salesforce (US), and NVIDIA (US).
Geographic Coverage
o North America Market Size and/or Volume
o Latin America Market Size and/or Volume
o Europe Market Size and/or Volume
o Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume
o Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume
The report covers the following objectives:
•
Proliferation and maturation of trade in the Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market
.
• The market share of the Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
• Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market.
• Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market.
Recent Developments
o Market Overview and growth analysis
o Import and Export Overview
o Volume Analysis
o Current Market Trends and Future Outlook
o Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment
Key Questions Answered by Artificial Intelligence in Telecommunication Market Report
