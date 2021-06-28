OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market: Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Overview 2021-2027

The global OB-GYN ultrasound systems market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of women’s health diseases such as breast cancer, and pre-cancerous disease of reproductive organs such as uterus; incontinence of urine; infections of the vagina; infertility and other vaginal diseases are the major factor that contributes to the growth of the market.
OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market- Segmentation
By Technology
- 2D
- 3D
- 4D
By Modality
- Portable
- On-Platform
By End-User
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Centers
- Gynecology Clinics
OB-GYN Ultrasound Systems Market– Segment by Region
- North America Market Size
- Europe Market Size
- Asia-Pacific Market Size
- Rest of the world Market Size
Company Profiles
- Canon Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Siemens AG
