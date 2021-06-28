Optical Encryption Market to 2027, Future Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast 2021-2027

The Global Optical encryption market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period 2019-2025. Optical encryption is a medium to secure in-flight data in the network transport layer. It is carried over optical waves across fiber-optic cables. With an increasing number of data leaks and high-profile breaches, cybersecurity is a major concern.

Optical Encryption Market- Segmentation

By Encryption Layer

Layer 1

Layer 2

Layer 3

By Vertical

Military & Defense

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance)

Healthcare

Retail

Transportation

Telecom & IT

Others (Energy and Utilities)

Optical Encryption Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size

Europe Market Size

Asia-Pacific Market Size

Rest of the world Market Size

Company Profiles

Cisco Systems Inc.

Infinera Corp.

Ciena Corp.

ECI Telecom Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

