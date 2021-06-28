Plumbing Fixtures Market Report 2021: By Key Players, Type, Share and Forecast 2021-2027

Plumbing fixtures are the components that are used in the bathrooms and kitchen such as bathtubs and sink. These fixtures are designed to receive human waste and dispose of it properly in a sanitary sewer system. The global plumbing fixtures market is projected to grow a significant CAGR due to increasing urbanization and rising building construction coupled with the increasing application of fixes in building construction.

Plumbing Fixtures Market- Segmentation

By Material Type

Metal

Plastics

Ceramics

By Type

Bathroom Fixtures

Kitchen Fixtures

By End-User

Residential

Non-Residential

Plumbing Fixtures Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size

Europe Market Size

Asia-Pacific Market Size

Rest of the world Market Size

Company Profiles

American Bath Group

Elkay Manufacturing Co.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Gaberit AG

Globe Union Industrial Corp.

HSIL Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Lixil Group Corp.

