Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market Share 2021: Global Trends, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Report 2021-2027

The Global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market size is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during 2021-2027. The rising demand for mobile POS terminals and increasing adoption of contactless payments such as credit cards and debit cards is expected to drive the growth of the Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals market.

Scope of the Report

The Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminalsmarket reports offer insights on major trends, technologies, competition, and growth opportunities in the market. The global and regional analysis includes statistics, market segments, key players, market determinants, and future developments.

The research study analyzes the global Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals industry from 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions, considering multiple aspects some of which are listed below as:

Market Overview and Growth Analysis

Current Market Trends and Future Outlook

Market Opportunistic and Attractive Investment Segment

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Recovery Scenarios

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market- Segmentation

By Type

Mobile POS

Fixed POS

By Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Application

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality

Transportation

Others (Government, Media & Entertainment)

Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminals Market– Segment by Region

North America Market Size and/or Volume

Europe Market Size and/or Volume

Asia-Pacific Market Size and/or Volume

Rest of the world Market Size and/or Volume

Company Profiles

NCR Corp.

NEC Corp.

Verifone Inc.

Ingenico Group SA

Toshiba Corp.

HP, Inc.

