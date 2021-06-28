COVID19 Impact on Biodefense Market 2021-2027: Industry Insight and Growth Strategy by Business Players – Xoma, Altimmune, Bavarian Nordic, Cleveland BioLabs, Siga Tech

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Biodefense Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Biodefense Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Biodefense Market. This report study based on the Biodefense Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Biodefense Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Biodefense Market is accounted for $5.47 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $8.85 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://marketprognosis.com/sample-request/20687 .

According to the market report analysis, Biodefense constitutes the use of medical measures, to protect individuals against bioterrorism, including interventions, such as drugs and vaccinations. Furthermore, there is an improvement, in terms of research and public health preparations, in order to defend against biological attacks. There is an increasing awareness regarding synthetic biology, mainly for using biological organisms, to reduce the burden of diseases, especially for improving agricultural yields.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Biodefense Market are rising investment by the governments in developed countries and technological advancements. However, less penetration in developing and underdeveloped countries is the restraining factor for the growth of the market.

This comprehensive Biodefense Market research report 2019 – 2027 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Get an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Biodefense Market 2021 | We will Customize the Report on the Basis of Your Requirement – GET IT NOW!!

Major Key Players:

1 Xoma Corporation

2 Altimmune Inc

3 Bavarian Nordic

4 Cleveland BioLabs

5 Dynavax Technologies Inc

6 Dynport Vaccine Company LLC (DVC)

7 Elusys Therapeutics

8 Emergent BioSolutions Inc

9 Ichor Medical Systems

10 Nanotherapeutics

11 Ology Bioservices

12 PathSensors Inc

13 Siga Technologies Inc

Market Segment by Products:

1 Vaccines

2 Biothreat detection devices

Market Segment by Sales Channels:

1 Direct Sales

2 In Direct Sales

Market Segment by Applications:

1 Military

2 Civilian

Request a Discount on standard prices of this premium report @ https://marketprognosis.com/discount-request/20687 .

Global Business News:

Altimmune (May 26, 2021) – Altimmune Demonstrates Strong Neutralization Of South African Variant In Preclinical Study Of Intranasal AdCOVID – Altimmune, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced new results from a preclinical study demonstrating the ability of its AdCOVID vaccine candidate to neutralize the rapidly emerging SARS-CoV-2 B.1.351 variant of concern that originated in South Africa. B.1.351 carries multiple mutations in the receptor binding domain (RBD) including the E484K mutation that has been shown to substantially decrease the ability of authorized vaccines to neutralize the virus.

In the current study, performed in collaboration with investigators at Saint Louis University, the neutralizing titer against the B.1.351 variant virus was only 4.4-fold lower than the neutralizing titer against an original or ancestral Wuhan-like isolate when measured seven weeks after a single intranasal dose of AdCOVID. Furthermore, in mice that received a booster dose of AdCOVID, the reduction in the neutralizing titer against the B.1.351 variant was only 1.8-fold lower at seven weeks post vaccination; statistically the same as the neutralization titer against the Wuhan isolate. The serum neutralizing antibody titers were determined using a live virus focus reduction neutralization titer (FRNT) assay with a 50% neutralization endpoint.

“These data are impressive considering the B.1.351 variant has been consistently difficult to neutralize following vaccination with the original prototype vaccines,” said James Brien, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at Saint Louis University. “If the simple addition of an AdCOVID booster dose is able to provide effective coverage against variants of concern it would greatly simplify our response to the challenge presented by this virus by eliminating the need to develop new variant adapted vaccines.”

Importantly, AdCOVID also promoted a strong mucosal neutralizing response to the B.1.351 virus in the respiratory tract with bronchoalveolar lavages showing neutralization of the variant virus. These preclinical data suggest that vaccination with AdCOVID leads to a cross-neutralizing antibody response both systemically and locally within the respiratory tract that can effectively neutralize the B.1.351 virus.

“We believe that our selection of the RBD of the spike protein as the vaccine antigen was key in obtaining these impressive results,” said Scot Roberts, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Altimmune. “From a neutralization perspective, AdCOVID is designed to focus the immune response on RBD, the most important part of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The likely result is the development of antibodies to sub-dominant or cryptic neutralizing epitopes not readily recognized when presented in the context of the entire spike protein, which is targeted by most other vaccine candidates.”

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Biodefense Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Biodefense Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Biodefense Market, By Product Type

7 Global Biodefense Market, By Application

8 Global Biodefense Market, By End User

9 Global Biodefense Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Contact us:

ProgMark Pvt. Ltd.

Thane – 421501

India.

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 973 241 5193

https://www.marketprognosis.com