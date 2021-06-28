Blockchain in Telecom Market Latest Study Focuses On Current, Future Innovations and Foreseen Till 2027 | IBM, Reply, Shocard, Abra, Blockchain Foundry, Microsoft, SAP, Clear

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Blockchain in Telecom Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market. This report study based on the Blockchain in Telecom Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Blockchain in Telecom Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Blockchain in Telecom Market is accounted for $93.50 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach $11,455.90 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 82.4% during the forecast period.

According to the market report analysis, Blockchain in telecom is essentially a set of distributed ledger technologies which is used to record and preserve the complete history of all transactions that have happened between two or more users. As a technology, Blockchain has been adopted in almost all the industries as it has the potential to disrupt or change the business models. In the telecommunication industry, it is a perfect solution for the most significant need of this industry, i.e. grasp historical records of users without any chance of those records being tampered with.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Blockchain in Telecom Market are increasing security concerns between telcos and growing support for OSS/BSS process. However, the increasing concerns connected to the accuracy of users and doubtful regulatory status and the lack of common standards are hampering the market growth.

This comprehensive Blockchain in Telecom Market research report 2019 – 2027 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Major Key Players:

1 IBM

2 Reply

3 Shocard

4 Abra

5 Auxesis Group

6 Blockchain Foundry

7 Blockcypher

8 Blocko

9 Blockpoint

10 Blockstream

11 Microsoft

12 SAP

13 Bitfury

14 Cegeka

15 Clear

Market Segment by Providers:

1 Application Providers

2 Infrastructure Providers

3 Middleware Providers

Market Segment by Applications:

1 Connectivity Provisioning

2 Identity Management

3 Operations Support System/Business Support System (OSS/BSS) Processes

4 Payments and Billing

5 Smart Contracts

Global Business News:

IBM (June 28, 2021) – IBM Brings AI-Powered Automation Software to Networking to Help Simplify Broad Adoption of 5G – IBM announced new hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) to help deliver on the promise of 5G, including zero-touch operations, reduced costs and the rapid delivery of innovative services to customers. Using IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, CSPs can use AI-powered automation to stand up and manage networks quickly, in a wide range of environments, and is engineered to scale new services in days, rather than months.

CSPs provide a vital lifeline for citizens and enterprises globally, and even more so today, as unpredictable events can drive massive changes in network needs and traffic patterns. In fact, according to an IBM Institute for Business Value study, 82% of leading CSPs surveyed identified faster time-to-market of new services as the most important element for successful automation initiatives.

“As the telco industry races to capture new value from 5G and Edge computing, many are transforming their networks to software-defined platforms that can deliver on this promise. Yet our customers have identified that limited automation and the lack of real- time visibility across networks have hindered their ability to deliver innovative services to customers fast enough,” said Andrew Coward, General Manager, Software Defined Networking, IBM. “To help address these growing demands, IBM’s new Cloud Pak for Network Automation software uses AI-powered automation to enable zero-touch provisioning of new services which can facilitate the simplification of the management of network functions from the core to the edge.”

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation, which is engineered to run in a wide range of environments on Red Hat OpenShift, provides a full suite of AI-powered automation capabilities to implement 5G and edge services by managing multi-vendor software-based network functions, which supports the evolution to autonomous operations. The software brings together advanced analytics, machine learning and AIOps to help CSPs discover hidden patterns and trends in networking data, so they can continually optimize network operations and performance with minimal human intervention. With the integration of IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps and edge solutions including IBM Edge Application Manager, CSPs can automate the delivery of resources where they are needed dynamically.

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is designed so that a network engineer could use it to turn up a site in a matter of 4-5 days. The solution enables hundreds of thousands of network functions, including hostname details, server ports, network architecture, tenants, IP address plans and more, to be organized and brought together (i.e.: “orchestrated”) in real-time to deliver a holistic network service.

With the recent close of the acquisition of Turbonomic, IBM plans to deliver the needed analytics and monitoring capabilities required of virtualized, automated networks. IBM plans to offer IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation with Turbonomic network performance management and assurance. Turbonomic provides the ability to ingest large amounts of telemetry information and provide insight into performance and services to manage day-to-day operations. Through this planned integration, customers will have access to network recommendations from analytics, which will become dynamic actions within the network.

IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation is one of the IBM Automation Cloud Paks that include a set of shared automation services supported by more than 30 ecosystem partners that helps professional’s self-automate routine tasks so they can focus on high-value work. Today’s announcement follows IBM’s recent launch of IBM Watson Orchestrate to provide AI-powered automation to business professionals, and the acquisitions of Turbonomic, myInvenio, Instana and WDG Automation to build out a complete end-to-end AI-powered automation portfolio of software for transforming business processes and IT operations.

