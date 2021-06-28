Cloud Gaming Market Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 by Growing Players: IBM, AWS, Samsung, NVIDIA, Google, Sony, Tencent, Microsoft, Intel, Alibaba

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Cloud Gaming Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Cloud Gaming Market. This report study based on the Cloud Gaming Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Cloud Gaming Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Cloud Gaming Market is accounted for $0.99 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.90 Billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of5% during the forecast period.

According to the market report analysis, Cloud gaming is an emerging technology in the gaming industry, which allows a user to stream high-end games on devices, such as laptops, tablets, and mobiles, with a good internet connection. Cloud gaming is ideal for gamers, as they have to regularly upgrade their console or PC hardware to play games, which leads to additional costs and less fun.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Cloud Gaming Market are commercialization of 5G, rise in a number of gamers, upsurge of immersive and competitive gaming on mobile and increase in the number of internet users. However, multiplayer cloud gaming server allocation issues are hindering the market growth.

This comprehensive Cloud Gaming Market research report 2019 – 2027 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Major Key Players:

1 IBM

2 NVIDIA

3 Google

4 Sony

5 Tencent

6 Amazon Web Services

7 Samsung Electronics

8 Right-To-Win

9 Microsoft

10 Intel Corporation

11 Alibaba

12 Advanced Micro Devices

13 Blacknut

14 Paperspace

15 Activision

Market Segment by Business Models:

1 Business-to-Business (B2B)

2 Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Market Segment by Deployments:

1 Private Cloud

2 Hybrid Cloud

3 Public Cloud

Market Segment by Offerings:

1 Game Platform Services

2 Infrastructure

Global Business News:

Samsung Electronics (June 22, 2021) – Samsung Introduces New 5G Radio with Integrated Antennas – Samsung Electronics today unveiled a new radio designed to help mobile operators overcome the challenges they face in deploying 5G networks. Announced at “Samsung Networks: Redefined,” the new One Antenna Radio features integrated antennas, providing operators with the ability to simplify and speed up 5G installations by consolidating a 3.5GHz Massive MIMO radio with low-band and mid-band passive antennas into a single form factor.

As operators continue to extend their 5G coverage, a key challenge they face is the space and footprint restrictions at sites and on towers. Samsung’s all-in-one radio will address varied environmental and site demands–easing installation, saving space and reducing OPEX for operators. The new solution will become part of Samsung’s Radio Access Network (RAN) portfolio in early 2022, initially targeting the European market.

Key benefits of Samsung’s One Antenna Radio are –

1 Site Simplification: The streamlined solution uses compact hardware to blend into a municipality’s environment, and reduces cabling and hardware elements to minimize visual impact in dense urban areas.

2 Simplified Installation: Deployment is made simple by eliminating the need to install and connect radios and multiple antennas separately, accelerating installation and reducing labor costs.

3 OPEX Savings: By requiring less space on sites or towers, and with a smaller footprint, operators can save on expenses, including rental and maintenance costs.

“We are proud to introduce our One Antenna Radio to provide industry-leading performance that’s designed to address various deployment environments,” said Wonil Roh, Senior Vice President and Head of Product Strategy, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics. “Recognizing that mounting hardware, cabling, crew site time and space limitations are a challenge for most operators, we created a solution to help tackle this issue, and expand deployment boundaries.”

Samsung has pioneered the successful delivery of 5G end-to-end solutions including chipsets, radios and core. Through ongoing research and development, Samsung drives the industry to advance 5G networks with its market-leading product portfolio from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools. The company is currently providing network solutions to mobile operators that deliver connectivity to hundreds of millions of users around the world.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Cloud Gaming Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Product Type

7 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Application

8 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By End User

9 Global Cloud Gaming Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

