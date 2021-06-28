Corporate E-Learning Market 2021-2026 Financial Insights Business Growth Strategies with Top Key Players: Infor, SAP, Adobe, Oracle, 24×7 Learning, SkillSoft, Digital Ignite

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Corporate E-Learning Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Corporate E-Learning Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Corporate E-Learning Market. This report study based on the Corporate E-Learning Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Corporate E-Learning Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Corporate E-Learning Market is accounted for $14.23 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $49.87 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period.

According to the market report analysis, Corporate eLearning ensures that employees are kept up to date with developing job requirements and changes in both external and internal organizational/market conditions. Corporate eLearning allows organizations to reduce HR costs associated with onboarding, training, recruitment, retainment, and engagement via automated processes, sophisticated reporting and a decreased need for hiring talent to manage and provide training/continued education.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Corporate E-Learning Market are adoption of e-learning in employee training and adoption of microlearning is a growing priority. However, high training costs are hampering the market growth.

This comprehensive Corporate E-Learning Market research report 2019 – 2026 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Major Key Players:

1 Infor

2 SAP

3 Adobe

4 Oracle

5 24×7 Learning

6 SkillSoft Corporation

7 Digital Ignite

8 Adrenna

9 CERTPOINT Systems

10 Blatant Media Corporation

11 GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc.

12 AllenComm

13 G-Cube

14 Tata Interactive Systems

15 CommLab India

16 City & Guilds Group

Market Segment by Technologies:

1 Mobile E-Learning

2 Learning Content Management System (LCMS)

3 Virtual Classrooms

4 Web Based

5 Podcasts

6 Learning Management System (LMS)

Market Segment by Training Types:

1 Outsourced

2 Instructor-Led

3 Text based

Global Business News:

SAP (June 02, 2021) – SAP Expanding World’s Largest Business Network – SAP unveiled the first step toward creating the world’s largest business network with SAP Business Network, which will bring together Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Asset Intelligence Network. Over 5.5 million organizations will benefit from being members of this connected community.

To support this central announcement, SAP is also announcing new innovations designed to help companies modernize and digitalize their business processes to become intelligent enterprises. In addition, customers can benefit from a new portfolio of sustainability-specific business applications that deliver exceptional transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain.

“During this unprecedented year, the importance of the communities we’re part of has never been clearer,” said Christian Klein, CEO and Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE. “Our new vision will build the world’s largest business community, enabling customers to easily connect with companies across supply chains and creating networked economies across industries.”

While we have all seen the power of networks in our personal lives, this networked ecosystem for businesses doing business together is unique. Members of the new SAP Business Network will be able to access a single, unified portal to gain a holistic view into their supply chain ecosystem, logistics and traceability, and equipment management and maintenance. To learn more, read “SAP Introduces SAP Business Network.”

During the pandemic, the most resilient companies were those who embraced technology to transform their business processes. Those who simply leveraged cloud infrastructure and didn’t actually digitalize core business processes did not fare as well. To enable every enterprise to become an intelligent enterprise, SAP announced the RISE with SAP transformation packages for specific industries. Building on the successful introduction of the RISE with SAP offering in January, the RISE with SAP packages for specific industries provides business transformation as a service with five initial industry-tailored cloud solutions for retail, consumer products, automotive, utilities and industrial machinery and components.

Despite a brief drop in carbon emissions over the past year, this year is on track for the second-biggest increase in emissions in history. Sustainability is as important to business success as revenue and profits. This is the decade in which companies must act. SAP’s stated goal is to make climate protection measurable, diversity and inclusion visible and ethical responsibilities transparent.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Corporate E-Learning Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Product Type

7 Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Application

8 Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By End User

9 Global Corporate E-Learning Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

