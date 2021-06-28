Cyber Security Insurance Market Professional Survey, Financial Overview, Emerging Applications and Forecast to 2027 | Aon, Zurich, Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz, Lockton, Munich Re, Beazley

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Cyber Security Insurance Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Cyber Security Insurance Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Cyber Security Insurance Market. This report study based on the Cyber Security Insurance Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Cyber Security Insurance Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Cyber Security Insurance Market is accounted for $4.19 Billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $35.07 Billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.6%.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Cyber Security Insurance Market are growing adoption of cloud solutions and increase in cyber data breaches. However, high costs and difficulties in implementing cyber insurance are hindering the growth of the market.

In terms of the End-User, the healthcare segment commanded significant market growth during the predicted period due to data proliferation.

On the basis of the Regional Analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global market. In the US the growth is anticipated due to the large presence of cyber security insurance vendors.

Major Key Players:

1 Aon plc

2 Zurich Insurance Company

3 Berkshire Hathaway

4 Allianz

5 Lockton Companies LLP

6 Munich Re

7 Beazley plc

Market Segment by Organization Sizes:

1 Large Enterprises

2 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Market Segment by End-Users:

1 IT and Telecom

2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

3 Manufacturing

4 Retail

5 Healthcare

6 Education

7 Travel and Hospitality

8 Government

Global Business News:

Aon (May 25, 2021) – Aon’s New Vaccine Supply Chain Solution to Benefit Response Fund for the World Health Organization – Aon plc, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions, has announced it will donate 100 percent of all 2021 revenues earned from its new vaccine supply chain solution to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, powered by the WHO Foundation and the United Nations Foundation in support of the World Health Organization (WHO). Aon commits to donating a minimum of $100,000.

Delivered through broad industry collaboration, Aon’s recently launched solution provides supply chain protection for global COVID-19 vaccine shipments and is designed to help maximize the number of doses that are administered to the public. The solution provides transparent cargo insurance coverage for COVID-19 vaccines and combines sensor data and analytics to deliver timely payment for doses that fall outside of the agreed-upon temperature range while being transported or stored. Qualified parties in the vaccine supply chain are eligible, including pharmaceutical firms, government bodies, transportation and logistics companies, distributors, health systems, pharmacy chains and inoculation centers.

“As we continue to move toward the ‘New Better’ and have seen incredible progress in some areas when it comes to vaccine distribution, the COVID-19 pandemic is still affecting communities around the world in unprecedented ways and its impact will continue to reverberate for years to come,” said Greg Case, CEO, Aon. “By benefitting the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, our new collaborative solution is not only providing first-hand support in supply chain management, but also aiding other critical life-saving efforts of the WHO Foundation.”

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the WHO is the only way for individuals, corporations, foundations and other organizations around the world to directly support the work of the WHO and its partners to help countries prevent, detect and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of May 2021, the fund has put more than $250 million in donations to work. Donations support the WHO’s efforts including suppressing worldwide transmission of the virus, reducing mortality, protecting the vulnerable and accelerating equitable access to new COVID-19 tools.

“Navigating vaccine distribution at a global scale is one of the most immediate and pressing hurdles facing our leaders today,” said Paul Kim, Head of Strategy and Product Development, Commercial Risk Solutions at Aon. “It is an honor to support the WHO Foundation to maximize the impact of our efforts. We are proud to not only provide an innovative offering to help work toward equitable global distribution, but to also directly benefit a fund that is impacting communities around the world in the fight against COVID-19.”

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Cyber Security Insurance Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By Product Type

7 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By Application

8 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By End User

9 Global Cyber Security Insurance Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

