Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2027 | 3M, Astro Packaging, Axco Adhesive Systems, Buhnen, Dymax, Fabron, Shenzhen KAMIS

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2018, 2019, and 2020 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2027 based on revenue and volume.

Overview of the Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market:

The report spread across 150 pages is an overview of the Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market. This report study based on the Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market. It is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects prevailing market landscape. It accumulates comprehensive information and research methodologies. Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market Research Report is a meticulous investigation of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market is accounted for $320.74 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach $733.85 Million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://marketprognosis.com/sample-request/20689 .

According to the market report analysis, Hot-melt adhesives are thermoplastic adhesives present as solid cylindrical sticks of different diameters. These sticks are melted with the help of a hot-melt equipment so as to be used for various applications. The equipment consists of a heating element, which melts the solidified thermoplastic sticks. The heating element is triggered by the user, and the glue is squeezed out of the equipment’s nozzle. After the application of the hot-melt adhesive, the surface is allowed to dry for the adhesive to cure and solidify.

The most important key factors driving the growth of the Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market are growth of the e-commerce industry and steady growth in the adhesives & sealants market. However, a limitation in performance is restraining the market growth.

This comprehensive Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market research report 2019 – 2027 includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Get an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market 2021 | We will Customize the Report on the Basis of Your Requirement – GET IT NOW!!

Major Key Players:

1 3M

2 Astro Packaging

3 Axco Adhesive Systems

4 Bühnen

5 Dymax Corporation

6 Fabron Inc

7 Glue Dots International

8 Graco Inc

9 Hi-Melt

10 Illinois Tool Works

11 MELER

12 MeltPro

13 Reka Klebetechnik

14 Rheological

15 Robatech India Pvt Ltd

16 Shenzhen KAMIS

Market Segment by Products:

1 Benchtop Hot Melt Equipment

2 Glue Guns

Market Segment by Applications:

1 Automotive

2 Electronics

3 Food & Beverages

4 Hygiene Products

5 Packaging

6 Paint & Coating

7 Pharmaceutical

Request a Discount on standard prices of this premium report @ https://marketprognosis.com/discount-request/20689 .

Global Business News:

3M (June 02, 2021) – 3M signs Bemis Associates Inc. to distribute and convert 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material to activewear apparel markets – 3M has entered an agreement with Bemis Associates Inc. to distribute and convert 3M Scotchlite Reflective Materials. The distribution agreement will leverage each brand’s unique capabilities to serve sportswear and activewear brands globally with innovative and unique reflective solution offerings.

Reflective materials are an important part of sportswear and activewear apparel and accessories, adding visibility elements to those used in low-light conditions. Bemis transforms rolls of 3M Scotchlite Reflective Materials into logos and other designs that combine distinctiveness and style to function, creating effective solutions for customers and helps designers at apparel and footwear brands bring their visions to life.

“The collaboration between 3M and Bemis makes the most of the natural synergy between our companies, providing comprehensive solutions to a broader base of activewear customers,” said Malou Marasigan, Global Business Director and APAC Area Leader, Scotchlite Reflective Materials. “3M Scotchlite Reflective Materials and Bemis’ adhesive portfolio present a differentiated offering, enabling innovation and creativity in designs while helping to keep consumers visible under low-light conditions.”

“This partnership made perfect sense to us,” said Mike Johansen, President, Bemis Associates. “Combining our engineering and design expertise in the adhesive arena with 3M’s worldwide technical, marketing and lab support in reflective materials allows us to offer customers a solution that is unparalleled.”

With Bemis joining the 3M Scotchlite Reflective Material global converter network, 3M broadens its reach to its expanding customer base globally, while expanding the converted goods offering through Bemis’s broad capabilities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Prefaces

3 Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market, By Mode of Delivery

6 Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market, By Product Type

7 Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market, By Application

8 Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market, By End User

9 Global Industrial Hot-Melt Equipment Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling

Contact us:

ProgMark Pvt. Ltd.

Thane – 421501

India.

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 973 241 5193

https://www.marketprognosis.com